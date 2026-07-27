She Put a Dollar Tree Spice Rack in Her Bathroom, and Now I Want to Copy Her

This handy organizing find from Dollar Tree may technically be labeled as a spice rack, but it’s a perfect example of using an item in the way that’s best for you (rather than how it’s “supposed” to be used). On that note, you might not actually want to use it to store perfumes in your bathroom like Raquel Gz did, as experts say the fluctuating temperature and humidity can affect the longevity of the scent. If you are going to use it to hold your fragrance bottles, consider placing this spice rack in the bedroom instead, like this one creator did.