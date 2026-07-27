She Put a Dollar Tree Spice Rack in Her Bathroom, and Now I Want to Copy Her
I often struggle with clutter — especially in small spaces like my bathroom, where there just isn’t a lot of room to put stuff in the first place. I could store everything in drawers, but then I may forget that those items even exist.
Because of this, I tend to prefer visible storage solutions. Luckily I recently came across a bathroom storage hack that used, of all things, a humble spice rack from Dollar Tree. It’s so smart and inexpensive!
Why Everyone Should Put a Spice Rack in Their Bathroom
In this video by content creator Raquel Gz, she shows how she puts a multi-tier spice rack from Dollar Tree to use in the bathroom instead of the kitchen. You see her taking the clear plastic organizer from the store’s $1.50 Household Products section and triumphantly bringing it home, where she places it on her bathroom counter and fills it with fragrance and lotion bottles.
The three-tier design, which almost looks like a pedestal, provides simple, elevated storage that’s easy to see and reminds me of a display at a department store. Plus, when it’s time to clean your counters, you can just pick up the whole rack to clean underneath rather than dealing with individual cosmetics.
More Ways to Use a Spice Rack
This handy organizing find from Dollar Tree may technically be labeled as a spice rack, but it’s a perfect example of using an item in the way that’s best for you (rather than how it’s “supposed” to be used). On that note, you might not actually want to use it to store perfumes in your bathroom like Raquel Gz did, as experts say the fluctuating temperature and humidity can affect the longevity of the scent. If you are going to use it to hold your fragrance bottles, consider placing this spice rack in the bedroom instead, like this one creator did.
Unfortunately, this $1.50 spice rack is only available in store at Dollar Tree. However, this spice rack from Walmart is similar, although it does have an additional tier, includes a drawer, and costs $11.87.