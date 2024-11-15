Dollar Tree Is Selling the Smartest Storage Find for Just $5 (I’m Using It Everywhere!)
If you’re ever on the hunt for a brilliant storage solution, I recommend strolling through your local Dollar Tree (or scrolling online!). Not only can you get simple, sleek organizers for just a few dollars, but they’re often versatile enough to use in every room of the home. Case in point: these book bins, candy jars, and tiered-trays. And the latest addition to the list? These large stackable bins that go for only $5 each.
As seen in this video, content creator Emma Villaneda (@thecraftedstudioco) uses the bins everywhere in her home: for kids’ toys, pantry and produce overstock, and towels in her linen closet. At 19x14x10 inches, it’s spacious enough for bulky, hard-to-store goods, but simple enough to hide at the bottom of a closet or for under-sink storage. I’m buying one for every room!
The cutouts in the sides allow what’s stored inside to breathe, in case it’s moisture-sensitive, like produce, clothes, craft supplies, and other soft goods. Plus, thanks to the open-top design, it’s super easy to grab whatever you choose to store in it. And with handles, it’s easy to move from one spot to another. As a part of Dollar Tree’s “More Choices” section, they cost slightly more than the standard $1.25, but it’s still a great deal.
The best part of this smart organizer? It stacks! Simply push the gray handles inwards, and the bottom of another bin can snap right into the groove to make a stack of however many you please for optimized storage. What’s more? When they’re not in use, they nest inside one another for tight, space-saving storage. Just pull the gray handles in the opposite direction toward the outside of the bin and you can stack them right inside each other.
Love This Bin? Then You’ll Also Love…
In case you don’t live near a Dollar Tree, or don’t want to buy the minimum of six (although you’d find plenty of ways to use them!), Amazon has a similar version that works just the same. For only a few dollars more, this three-pack of detachable, stacking baskets gets the job done — and ships directly to your door. Let us know how you use them in the comments below!
Buy: Stackable Container, 19x14x10 in., $5