This $5 Dollar Tree Organizer Is Flying Off the Shelves (They’re a “Need!”)
‘Tis the season for decking your home out in fall and Halloween-themed everything, but sometimes even the cutest LED Halloween ghosts can’t justify me spending a small fortune on festive pieces that just add extra clutter to my space. Luckily for budget-savvy shoppers who are on the hunt for something that doubles as both decor and storage (aka me), Dollar Tree just launched $5 tiered trays for fall that look so much more expensive than they are — and they scream fall, too.
For just a few dollars, the Dollar Tree Harvest-Topper Tiered Decorative Tray will up the ante on any fall tablescape, while also serving as the perfect place to arrange all the random pumpkin and ghost knickknacks you’ve gotten over the years.
According to reviewers, the tiered tray is made out of real wood connected with black metal rods, giving it a subtly elegant appearance. It’s the perfect way to display fall or spooky season-themed appetizers, candies, cookies, or other small bite-size snacks in your home, whether you’re having guests over for a Halloween horror movie night marathon or a Friendsgiving.
The versatile piece doesn’t need to be seasonal — it can also be used to store soaps and towels in your bathroom, or to house a collection of teacups. You could even use it as a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table and decorate it with fall leaves, twinkly lights, and mini pumpkins. Hey, it could even fit into a tall kitchen cabinet and be your newest spice rack. The options are endless, as long as they’re able to fit the two-story tray’s dimensions. It measures 10.63 inches in length, 10.63 inches in width, and 13.78 inches in height, giving you a compact yet sizable display area.
The tray comes with either a metal silhouette of a pumpkin or a fall leaf at the top, giving a subtle nod to the changing season. Unsurprisingly, this deceptively cheap fall decor piece is flying off Dollar Trees’ shelves, and TikTokers commenting on content creator @JandraGarcia’s video of her Halloween Dollar Tree haul called the tiered shelf a “need.”
Another happy customer confirmed that it was made of “real wood” on the website listing, calling it “very cute and worth the $5.” However, it’s good to keep in mind that some people noted that they had difficulty putting the pieces together — a problem they fixed by drilling a slightly larger hole in the top shelf.
You can buy these trays online, but there’s a caveat. You need to buy eight of the Harvest-Topper Tiered Decorative Trays to get them shipped to your home, but you can also opt to check the availability of the product at your closest Dollar Tree, and then go pick it up.
If you don’t find one at your go-to location or you don’t have a Dollar Tree near you, Amazon also has a dupe in a similar color (although there’s unfortunately no fall-inspired topper and it’s quite a bit more expensive than the $5 version, at $17.99).
Considering this versatile piece doubles as both decor and storage, it’s definitely worth scooping one up if you see it on your next Dollar Tree run.
Ready to start decluttering? Sign up for Apartment Therapy’s Decluttering Cure, a free 14-day program that’ll help you achieve a tidier home in just two weeks.