This $13 Set of 6 Dragonfly Clips Are Super Cute — And Great for Keeping Bugs Away!

Bugs have always loved me. I don’t know if it’s the particular chemical makeup of my blood, but if there are insects outside, odds are they will find me. Because I live in a big city, mosquitoes tend to be my biggest nemesis, but I’m well aware that there are far more flying insects out there that are annoying at best and day-ruining at worst. If flies — especially the big ones that bite — are your problem, the easiest way to banish them is by bringing in another species: a set of fake dragonflies.