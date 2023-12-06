But Etsy isn’t the first to make a statement that predicted the fall of gallery walls. Last year, an article by Architectural Digest argued that the “cluster of art or decorative items” might be going out of style. Choosing larger art, mixing textiles, and focusing on meaningful pieces are three of the writer’s tips for reviving a gallery wall, which avoids purposefully crafting it in one shopping trip. In another article on Veranda.com, the writer suggested that acquiring a “procurement of pieces” is the secret to keeping the authenticity in a gallery wall.



And both writers shared great points — a gallery wall, similar to any special spot in your space — requires time to curate. On the other hand, there’s nothing forcing you to part ways with your hung-up curated clutter — especially if it’s your favorite part within your home. Instead, this can be a sign to intentionally buy artwork and goods that immediately spark joy, such as dopamine decor.