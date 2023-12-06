Gallery Walls Are Out for 2024, According to Etsy’s Controversial Findings
Etsy announced its color of the year yesterday, and along with declaring berry the shade for 2024, the company also shared three predictions for next year’s interior design trends. One of the predictions hinted that denim will be “making its way from our closets to our living spaces,” and said that the timeless textile can be approached by curating wall art or purchasing reupholstered furniture. The second prediction hinted that statement bathrooms will totally be a thing as an “opportunity for individuals to showcase their personality and unique style.”
However, Etsy’s third prediction is a little more controversial: The company is suggesting that gallery walls are officially out. According to the report, “Many shoppers are eager to embrace more creative and unexpected art displays,” which includes large framed artwork, miniature prints, or tapestries. Along with displaying bigger art, Etsy noticed that bold patterned wallpaper is becoming increasingly popular, and that’s not surprising if you’ve seen the unique statement patterns at companies like Otto Studio.
One could argue that Etsy’s prediction against gallery walls is unfair, as the staple design trend is a limitless way to express your personality and taste through artwork, photos, and small knickknacks. Whether it’s displayed on an empty wall in a living room, bedroom, or hallway, the gallery wall is versatile for decorating. In case you’re one of the “loyal devotees” that Etsy referenced in its trend report, you definitely don’t need to give it up.
But Etsy isn’t the first to make a statement that predicted the fall of gallery walls. Last year, an article by Architectural Digest argued that the “cluster of art or decorative items” might be going out of style. Choosing larger art, mixing textiles, and focusing on meaningful pieces are three of the writer’s tips for reviving a gallery wall, which avoids purposefully crafting it in one shopping trip. In another article on Veranda.com, the writer suggested that acquiring a “procurement of pieces” is the secret to keeping the authenticity in a gallery wall.
And both writers shared great points — a gallery wall, similar to any special spot in your space — requires time to curate. On the other hand, there’s nothing forcing you to part ways with your hung-up curated clutter — especially if it’s your favorite part within your home. Instead, this can be a sign to intentionally buy artwork and goods that immediately spark joy, such as dopamine decor.