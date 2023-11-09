Create Easy Keepsake Art with This Fall-Friendly DIY

As you begin the collage, remember that there’s no right or wrong way to do this. You can place a variety of colors together, or you could cut up some of the leaves to form a geometric shape around other leaves like Cook did. Either way, the result will be so cute; plus you can take all the credit for this keepsake when your guests compliment the artwork. Whether you decide to hang this up in your living room or wrap it under the Christmas tree, your arts and crafts project will be worth the time and effort.



Even though the winter solstice isn’t here for about five more weeks, colorful leaves are quickly falling from the trees and won’t be around much longer. Bring your tote bag on a walk around a local park and get your Mod Podge ready for this fun fall activity!