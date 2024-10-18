The Cleansing “Witch Tip” I’m Trying Out This Weekend (Perfect for a Fall Reset!)

Several viewers shared their own experiences with bad energy coming from mirrors, and revealed that they’d found versions of this ritual helpful for warding off negative vibes. Whether or not you’re fully on the side of witchcraft or are simply interested in rituals that help you ward off bad energy, this practice can be an easy and totally autumnal way to reset the energy in your home as we get into fall.



As for doing the practice respectfully, @InstantWitch suggests redoing this protective ritual on the equinoxes and solstices, making it the perfect time to close your mirror and embrace only good vibes ahead of the winter solstice on December 21. And Billock says that it’s “difficult to do this ritual disrespectfully, unless you’re using unethically sourced sage or incense,” or are wishing harm on them.