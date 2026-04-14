I Found a 3-Minute Hack to Recreate This Gorgeous Kitchen Detail

If your dream is to craft a home that embodies an antique English country vibe, then vented cabinet doors have probably been on your inspiration board for a while. These doors’ cutouts, which became popular during the Georgian era, helped provide air circulation in built-in pantries and came in many forms (the most popular being small circles and slashes). Editors at Apartment Therapy predicted they’d make a comeback in popularity just last year — and since then, the detail has cropped up in real homes (including the renovated Vermont farmhouse shown below).