The Peaceful Filipino Housewarming Ritual I Regret Not Trying Sooner
Growing up, I always felt so much joy and peace when I’d visit my aunt’s house, but it wasn’t until recently that I’ve come to understand a profound reason why. Many people have heard of a housewarming party, but fewer know of a Filipino tradition called a house blessing ceremony. Admittedly, I had almost forgotten all about this tradition until a couple of years ago when I began asking my parents to tell me more about our Filipino heritage.
My mom reminded me that I had attended the house blessing years ago when my aunt bought her new home. I was a child at the time, so all I remember was going to a party with all our family members, but for some reason, they had also invited a priest. And because we read the Bible, sang hymns, and the priest had walked around praying over every room of the house, it felt less like one of our typical Filipino parties and more like we were having church at my aunt’s home.
What Is a Filipino House Blessing?
Although I had little understanding of what was taking place at that party years ago, I now know that a Filipino house blessing is a religious ceremony where new homeowners invite a priest or pastor to bless their home. It is followed by a celebration and feast where family and friends enjoy traditional Filipino foods such as lechon (a whole roasted pig) and puso (rice wrapped in coconut or banana leaves). The religious significance of the ceremony is to welcome God into their new home along with his blessings of peace, guidance, protection, and prosperity for all the members of their household.
What This Housewarming Tradition Means to Me
Now that I’m an adult learning more about my cultural heritage, I have a much deeper appreciation of having participated in this meaningful Filipino tradition as a child. Knowing that there has been so much prayer over every room in my aunt’s house, it all makes sense now — why I feel so much peace every time I’m inside her home.
Although I became a homeowner long before recalling this childhood memory and learning more about this ritual, time and time again I’ve been inspired to pray that God would bless and make our home and family a blessing to others.
If we buy another home in the future, I would love to host a house blessing, making some adaptations for my multicultural family. We would probably serve traditional Filipino foods along with a few American dishes, and we’d also welcome anyone to offer their own blessings for the home. While a thoughtful housewarming gift is lovely, I can’t imagine anything better than having my loved ones help me turn my home into a sanctuary.