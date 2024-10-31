The Peaceful Filipino Housewarming Ritual I Regret Not Trying Sooner

Although I became a homeowner long before recalling this childhood memory and learning more about this ritual, time and time again I’ve been inspired to pray that God would bless and make our home and family a blessing to others.



If we buy another home in the future, I would love to host a house blessing, making some adaptations for my multicultural family. We would probably serve traditional Filipino foods along with a few American dishes, and we’d also welcome anyone to offer their own blessings for the home. While a thoughtful housewarming gift is lovely, I can’t imagine anything better than having my loved ones help me turn my home into a sanctuary.