Five Below’s $5 Storage Baskets and Trays Are a Space-Saving Solution

If you have smaller items, Five Below’s woven tray is ideal for organizing jewelry, desk supplies, and other items that can easily be misplaced. Unlike the basket, this tray comes in black and water hyacinth colors, and it’s probably easier to slide this tray into tighter spaces. Because it is a bit flatter than the basket, the tray would be great to place on top of a vanity or countertop. Instead of placing your candles anywhere, add your favorite winter-inspired candle, set of matches, and candle wick trimmer into a tray to elevate its display.



In case your local Five Below doesn’t have these items in stock, there’s a popular set of baskets at Aldi that are flying off shelves. This year, organizing and limiting clutter is going to become a reality with the assistance of these baskets.