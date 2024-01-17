Five Below’s $5 Storage Baskets and Trays Are a Space-Saving Solution
Decluttering can be a chore, but adding a range of baskets and trays to your bookshelves or cabinets can eliminate items that don’t have a “home” in your home. After all, you can never have too many baskets. During your next trip to Five Below, look out for these affordable containers and buy as many as you can carry.
For just $5.55, the woven baskets and trays at Five Below are the solution to your storage problems. Measuring just under 12 inches long, the stylish baskets can easily store knickknacks, books, beauty accessories, and anything else that is cluttering your space. The baskets have handles, which makes them easy to grab when you need to pull them out. They only come in black, though, so if you’re looking for more options, check out the other woven storage bins at Five Below that are available in white and green.
If you have smaller items, Five Below’s woven tray is ideal for organizing jewelry, desk supplies, and other items that can easily be misplaced. Unlike the basket, this tray comes in black and water hyacinth colors, and it’s probably easier to slide this tray into tighter spaces. Because it is a bit flatter than the basket, the tray would be great to place on top of a vanity or countertop. Instead of placing your candles anywhere, add your favorite winter-inspired candle, set of matches, and candle wick trimmer into a tray to elevate its display.
In case your local Five Below doesn’t have these items in stock, there’s a popular set of baskets at Aldi that are flying off shelves. This year, organizing and limiting clutter is going to become a reality with the assistance of these baskets.