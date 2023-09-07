Five Below’s Popular Floral Block Bouquet Is Back, and It’s Under $4
Roses are red. Violets are blue. These blocks aren’t LEGO, but they’re fun, too.
Five Below has restocked their popular block bouquets, making it more affordable to adorn your home with freshly-cut, or should I say, freshly-built flowers.
The florals, called Block Bouquet, are a dupe of LEGO’s collection of plastic blooms, with the former having a similar look and function, but at a fraction of the price. While a LEGO bouquet costs $59.99, a single flower from Five Below costs $3.25. if you buy a dozen to arrange a bouquet, your total will be $39 — so it’s still cheaper than its more famous counterpart.
The discount retailer recently promoted the restock of the block bouquets via a post on Instagram. The clip features different flowers being assembled then displayed together in a vase by a window. Lovely!
There are six varieties to choose from: cornflower, marigold, lily, safflower, zinnia, and chrysanthemum.
And while the blocks may not have the fragrance of real florals, they do have the advantage of lasting forever. When it’s time to bring out the fall florals (like LEGO’s dried floral centerpiece), these stems easily disassemble and store for next spring or whenever you need a new “bouquet.”
As mentioned, the product is quite popular, so don’t expect them to be sitting on shelves for too long. You can head to your nearest Five Below location or purchase from the company’s online store.
Buy: Five Below Block Tech Block Bouquet Flowers, $3.25