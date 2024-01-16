Five Below’s $5 Butterfly-Shaped Trays Are the Best Y2K-Inspired Gift

This three-pack set of butterfly-shaped trinket trays is the stylish addition that you need around your home. Available in blue, pink, and purple, the trays are fit for any tiny items that are often misplaced like batteries, rings, or loose change. Each tray is fairly small, so they would spread easily across a table or shelf. In addition to the colorful butterflies, the trio of trays is also available in hexagon and flower shapes.