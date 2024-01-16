Five Below’s $5 Butterfly-Shaped Trays Are the Best Y2K-Inspired Gift
Nostalgia is having its moment in home decor, ranging from inflatable chairs to Hello Kitty-themed items. Whether it’s reflected in your wardrobe or home, the 2000s in particular are definitely having a revival. And thanks to Five Below, you can easily store your items (especially tiny trinkets) with a little hint of Y2K nostalgia.
This three-pack set of butterfly-shaped trinket trays is the stylish addition that you need around your home. Available in blue, pink, and purple, the trays are fit for any tiny items that are often misplaced like batteries, rings, or loose change. Each tray is fairly small, so they would spread easily across a table or shelf. In addition to the colorful butterflies, the trio of trays is also available in hexagon and flower shapes.
If you’re a fan of decorations that make your heart flutter, Five Below also sells a throw pillow in the shape of a butterfly, and the retailer also sells a three-pack set of butterfly-shaped mirrors. And there’s a matching clear shelf that’s calling your name. If you align all of these items together correctly, it can look like the butterflies are taking flight across a room.
The set of trays isn’t currently in stock to purchase online, so the item’s availability varies depending on your local store. In case they’re not at your local Five Below, Amazon has a two-pack set of iridescent butterfly trays that will do the job (and you might even like the colors more!). According to the product’s description, the trays are even handy for tiny appetizers.
Between the variety of use for these dishes and the added nostalgia, it’s definitely a good purchase for the price, and they’d make a cute gift ahead of spring.