This $5 LED Grow Light at Five Below Is Perfect for New Plant Parents
If you’ve recently roamed around Five Below, you might’ve noticed that the store added herb grow kits and planters to its catalog of plant-centric products. And thanks to this new product at the retailer, you’ll be growing healthy herbs in no time.
Five Below’s LED plant grow light is ideal if you’re a new plant parent. For $5, a few of these grow lights will revive your small indoor plants if your home doesn’t have the best natural light.
With a USB outlet, you can connect this easy-to-assemble light nearly anywhere, and it’s easily switched on or off with a clicker attached to the cord. The LED light itself is composed of 18 red and blue lights, so you’ll be adding a pop of color to your room once it’s plugged in.
Grow lights are an alternative to natural sunlight, and they are designed to help plants grow. They can range from large fixtures to an array of miniature lamps, so it depends on the size of your plant and the amount of light it needs to thrive. Even if you weren’t born with a green thumb, a quality set of grow lights will help you fill your home with healthy plants.
In case your local Five Below doesn’t have this item in stock, there’s a two-pack of grow lights on Amazon with a similar USB plug. Although this duo is $17 in comparison to the $5 product, it’s a slight upgrade, as the light can be adjusted to brighter settings and you can even use a timer (great for when you’re on vacation!). Judging by the nearly five-star reviews, it’s definitely worth the money.
Consider this a sign to grow some microgreens, peppers, or tomatoes on your kitchen counter. With less than $20, you can have at least three grow lights doing the hard job!