Five Below’s Halloween LED Lights Are an Affordable Must-Have
Five Below has become a one-stop shop for decorating any dorm room or filling an empty wall, and their prices easily encourage customers to come back. Ahead of Halloween, the retailer released their seasonal collection of decor that includes yoga skeleton planters and LED lights.
For only $5, the bargain store is selling three Halloween-themed LED lights in the shape of a ghost, a bat accompanied by the moon, and the word “BOO.”
The bat and moon LED light is as simple as it sounds, but the moon has an ominous purple glow in comparison to the bat’s white light. Whether you’re decorating for a party or signaling trick-or-treaters, this light could come in handy, and it’s only $5.
There’s nothing else that says BOO! more than a literal LED light that happens to say “boo.” This neon wall light can be a nice accessory to a quieter space in your home, such as the bathroom or kitchen, and its purple and blue hue is a different color approach to the usual orange and black Halloween palette.
The ghost-shaped light is the only one of the three Halloween lights that is cordless, and it honestly makes it a bit more haunting. It’s currently out of stock on Five Below’s website, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for it at your local store. Don’t forget to buy double AA batteries!
Although it’s tempting to have these LED lights outdoors, you’ll want to keep them inside to prevent any damage. If you’re looking to decorate outdoors, Five Below is also selling haunting inflatables and a pressure-activated door mat that will give guests a chilling welcome.