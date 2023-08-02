The $4 Collage Kits at Five Below Easily Fill a Blank Wall for Cheap
Choosing a theme for a space isn’t easy — especially if you have a variety of aesthetics that you like. Among the latest pink-filled Barbiecore, forever charming cottagecore, and even coastal grandmother trends, it can be overwhelming to stick with a specific decorating theme and find affordable decor. If you’re unsure where to start, Five Below might have something for you.
The retailer, known for their niche finds for $5 or slightly above, has wall collage kits containing a bunch of posters that consist of six different themes: rainbow, pastel, green, nature, monochrome, and cities. Regardless of the kit’s theme, you’ll receive 30 mini posters and 140 double-sided mounting stickers to hang up the posters, but the posters will vary per kit. And each kit is only $4! Think about how much you’re saving compared to printing out photos.
If you’re a plant parent, there’s an entire green-themed pack to place in the background of your plant corner (or anywhere in your home). For those who have been influenced by the sage green decorating trend, this kit (and the nature pack) will also pair well with any earth-tone decorations.
Because the kits aren’t currently available online, you’ll have to take a chance at your local Five Below to purchase a pack. They could be a great gift for someone heading to college, as they’re convenient and affordable decor for a dorm. Put away that printer and head to a Five Below — and keep an eye out for their other viral decor pieces, like the wall speakers and wavy pink mirror.
