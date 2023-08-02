The $4 Collage Kits at Five Below Easily Fill a Blank Wall for Cheap

The retailer, known for their niche finds for $5 or slightly above, has wall collage kits containing a bunch of posters that consist of six different themes: rainbow, pastel, green, nature, monochrome, and cities. Regardless of the kit’s theme, you’ll receive 30 mini posters and 140 double-sided mounting stickers to hang up the posters, but the posters will vary per kit. And each kit is only $4! Think about how much you’re saving compared to printing out photos.