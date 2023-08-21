Newsletters
Five Below Has a $3 Dupe of Trader Joe's Yogi Skeleton Planter

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Whitestown - Circa May 2019: Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to $5 III
Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

It’s almost fall, and that fact is obvious if you’ve visited a retail store lately with aisles covered in Halloween decorations. In terms of Halloween decorations, skeletons are always a good choice when it comes to matching a spooky theme, and Five Below happens to have a product under $5 that can serve as a centerpiece, windowsill ornament, or gift.

Although it isn’t the iconic 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot, this small skeleton is up to something less bone-chilling. For only $3, you can buy one of the three variants of Five Below’s yoga skeleton succulent in their unique yoga positions: leg bend, seated, and raised hands. The faux succulent is a part of Five Below’s Halloween decorations, which also include Nightmare Before Christmas-themed items and outdoor inflatables. 

Last year, the skeletons were spotted at Five Below without the newly added plant, so this is a major upgrade (especially for the price).

If these stretching skeletons look familiar, you’ve probably strolled into Trader Joe’s during the fall and seen the grocery’s store’s yogi skeletons. Paired with an air plant, the skeletons at Trader Joe’s are $4 more than the Five Below dupe, plus they haven’t been spotted in stores yet this year. The main difference between these skeletons is that Five Below’s version comes with a fake plant, so you won’t have to worry about watering it. 

Yoga Skeleton Faux Succulent Decoration
$3
Five Below
Buy Now

Time to get a stretch in like these mini creatures, and head to Five Below’s website to purchase one (or all three) of the skeletons.

Buy: Five Below Yoga Skeleton Faux Succulent Decoration, $3

 

