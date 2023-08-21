Five Below Has a $3 Dupe of Trader Joe’s Yogi Skeleton Planter
It’s almost fall, and that fact is obvious if you’ve visited a retail store lately with aisles covered in Halloween decorations. In terms of Halloween decorations, skeletons are always a good choice when it comes to matching a spooky theme, and Five Below happens to have a product under $5 that can serve as a centerpiece, windowsill ornament, or gift.
Although it isn’t the iconic 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot, this small skeleton is up to something less bone-chilling. For only $3, you can buy one of the three variants of Five Below’s yoga skeleton succulent in their unique yoga positions: leg bend, seated, and raised hands. The faux succulent is a part of Five Below’s Halloween decorations, which also include Nightmare Before Christmas-themed items and outdoor inflatables.
Last year, the skeletons were spotted at Five Below without the newly added plant, so this is a major upgrade (especially for the price).
If these stretching skeletons look familiar, you’ve probably strolled into Trader Joe’s during the fall and seen the grocery’s store’s yogi skeletons. Paired with an air plant, the skeletons at Trader Joe’s are $4 more than the Five Below dupe, plus they haven’t been spotted in stores yet this year. The main difference between these skeletons is that Five Below’s version comes with a fake plant, so you won’t have to worry about watering it.
Time to get a stretch in like these mini creatures, and head to Five Below’s website to purchase one (or all three) of the skeletons.
Buy: Five Below Yoga Skeleton Faux Succulent Decoration, $3