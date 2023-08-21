Five Below Has a $3 Dupe of Trader Joe’s Yogi Skeleton Planter

Although it isn’t the iconic 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot, this small skeleton is up to something less bone-chilling. For only $3, you can buy one of the three variants of Five Below’s yoga skeleton succulent in their unique yoga positions: leg bend, seated, and raised hands. The faux succulent is a part of Five Below’s Halloween decorations, which also include Nightmare Before Christmas-themed items and outdoor inflatables.



Last year, the skeletons were spotted at Five Below without the newly added plant, so this is a major upgrade (especially for the price).