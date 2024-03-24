This $5 Five Below Easter Basket Is Also the Perfect Year-Round Storage Gem
Not only is spring the perfect time to declutter your home, but it’s also a great time of year to be on the lookout for seasonal decor that can double as home storage. I’ve found that the best way to not miss these double duty finds is to closely scan the decor section during my weekly grocery runs in search of affordable finds that can easily be upcycled as extra storage around the house, especially around Easter.
Easter baskets can low-key be the perfect combination of year-round storage and seasonal style. Easter baskets are usually distinctly Easter egg-y, but luckily, Five Below broke this seasonal curse by releasing some of the most trendy, multipurpose, and affordable Easter baskets on the market. A must-have on the list is their new striped coiled rope basket.
The $5 basket is made of natural rope and has a thin strap that gives it a relaxed, beachy tote look. At 11 inches by 9 inches, it’s perfect for slinging eggs and other goodies without worrying about items toppling out. The basket can also be propped on dining tables to display Easter centerpiece decorations or other related crafts.
But the best part about this basket is its versatility — it can be used around the house year-round to store electronics, plants, towels, accessories, toys, and so much more. Another option is to repurpose it as a beach or picnic bag until the colder months hit. The product value is unreal!
You can snatch this basket from your local Five Below or from the Five Below website. If you find yourself out of luck, you can find similar products at Target, like this colorful basket for $12. Now don’t be late for a very important date!
Buy: Coiled Rope Easter Basket, $5