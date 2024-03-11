Five Below’s Adorable Tufted Pillows Have Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time
Throw pillows are an example of a small addition that can make (or break!) a bedroom, couch, or patio chair. Depending on its color, shape, and texture, you can really doll up a space with a set of throw pillows. And with this new product at Five Below, your couch won’t look so lonely anymore.
Five Below’s variety of tufted throw pillows might have you making a tough decision in the aisle, but your choice will be worth it. For only $5.55, your space will be comfier and cuter.
Each pillow’s color and design will easily complement any blanket, and there are so many adorable options to choose from: dragonfruit, succulents, mushrooms, snails, cherries, and flowers. And at least three of the six pillows have a lavender or periwinkle color that would pair perfectly with any decorations for the spring.
According to the product description, each pillow is completely made up of polyester on the inside and outside, so be sure to wipe the pillows down with a damp cloth when it’s dirty.
All six pillows are available online for shipping, but there may be a limited selection at your local Five Below. In case you’re unable to find any in stores, there is a cute set of flower-covered pillow covers on Amazon for the same price, so you’ll just have to buy a set of pillows. One customer even said that “the daisies [on the pillow covers] are fuzzy and are like 3-D in design.”
Your couch and bed aren’t complete without these, so you should head to Five Below ASAP!