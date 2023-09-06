West Elm’s Ridiculously Stylish Floating Wall Shelf Will Clear Bathroom Clutter for Just $65 (Get It Before It’s Gone!)
When it comes to bathroom storage, you usually have no choice but to get creative. Still, no matter how many undersink caddies you employ or how large of a cabinet you place against the wall, a room’s storage capacity is difficult to expand without eliminating precious floor space in the process. Sometimes, you just have to bite the bullet and put up wall shelving. There are plenty of adhesive options out there for renters, but there are some downsides to these. For one, many of them will only stick to non-porous or tile surfaces, not actual walls. Additionally, you risk toppling them the more you load on top — even the strongest adhesive is prone to giving way under the pressure of a few too many shampoo bottles. So if you live in an apartment where you have the option to mount shelves onto the wall, we say go for it.
The issue with this, however, is that it can be difficult to find shelves that are both practical and stylish, not to mention suitable for the typical bathroom aesthetic. We did just that, however. West Elm’s Floating Lines shelving collection is not only sleek and minimal, but it’s also on major sale! To be specific, the All In One floating shelf is currently going for just $65, so you’ll want to act fast before it’s gone.
Upon first glance, we couldn’t help but notice that the All In One shelf’s design is quite similar to those from one of our favorite home organization brands, Yamazaki, which West Elm also carries. It has an almost Scandi-chic appeal with its clean lines, matte white finish, and no-frills silhouette. No matter what your interior decor style or bathroom color scheme is, the shelf is bound to blend right in and make your space look tidy in no time. Unlike the typical, single-tiered wall shelf, this one has an almost shower-caddy-like construction. Specifically, you get a flat top shelf that’s great for holding smaller items, like nail polishes, hair accessories, washcloths, and more. Below, there’s another shelf with high sides, creating a basket effect. This is perfect for heftier items, like shower products, hot hair tools, and the like. Finally, the rack underneath features three round hooks for towels, though you can hang plenty of other items on its thin but sturdy rods. Suffice it to say, clutter will no longer be an issue once this shelf system is up on your wall.
In addition to its impressive functionality, you’ll also find the All In One shelf easy to assemble and install. It arrives with its own hanging hardware, and if the instructions PDF is any indication, putting this piece together shouldn’t take longer than an hour. Once it’s on the wall, load it up with your bathroom essentials, and forget it’s there! No more dodging bulky floor shelves or wondering what on your vanity you can do without. Whereas this piece used to retail for $179, it’s now a whopping $114 off. As a result, it’s unlikely to be in stock for much longer. If you have the ability to install shelves onto your wall and the desire for a neater, more organized bathroom, don’t wait! Grab an All In One shelf now, while it’s still available.
