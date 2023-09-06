West Elm’s Ridiculously Stylish Floating Wall Shelf Will Clear Bathroom Clutter for Just $65 (Get It Before It’s Gone!)

When it comes to bathroom storage, you usually have no choice but to get creative. Still, no matter how many undersink caddies you employ or how large of a cabinet you place against the wall, a room’s storage capacity is difficult to expand without eliminating precious floor space in the process. Sometimes, you just have to bite the bullet and put up wall shelving. There are plenty of adhesive options out there for renters, but there are some downsides to these. For one, many of them will only stick to non-porous or tile surfaces, not actual walls. Additionally, you risk toppling them the more you load on top — even the strongest adhesive is prone to giving way under the pressure of a few too many shampoo bottles. So if you live in an apartment where you have the option to mount shelves onto the wall, we say go for it.