I’m Obsessed with This 1900s-Inspired Kitchen Find on Florence Pugh’s Instagram

It’s so charming — why doesn’t everyone still keep bread boxes on their counters? The truth is, there’s not much reason to do so these days. Although bread boxes date back to the 19th century (the Smithsonian has one in their collection estimated to date back to 1890 to 1900), they became ubiquitous out of necessity upon the invention of sliced bread in the late 1920s. Wooden bread boxes perched atop counters would help keep the bread fresher by protecting against mold and warding off moisture.