The French Garden Trend Americans Can’t Stop Copying at Home, According to New Data
With Memorial Day behind us, it feels like summer is finally here — and if you’re dreaming of an outdoor makeover, you may be thinking of ways to spruce up your backyard. But I’d like to make the case that it’s not your backyard (or even a smaller patio or a teensy balcony!) that needs a massive overhaul. Because there’s a new trend forecast published by Houzz that suggests that those who are lucky enough to have green spaces leading to their home’s entryway should rethink their garden features altogether.
Per Houzz’s data — all sourced from search habits of homeowners and professionals who use their site to inform renovations — it seems that the romanticism captured by European gardens is heavily influencing makeovers in 2026. In fact, there’s a particular interest in an aesthetic tied to French courtyards.
2026 Is the Year of European Romanticism
Envisioning a whimsical garden in Europe sounds wonderful, but what does it actually mean in practice? According to the Houzz forecast, which relied on user data collected from January to March of this year, interest in French courtyards is up nearly 500% in 2026; other breakouts included interest in Italian-style courtyards and English cottage patios (cottagecore, anyone?). Elements like “rambling gardens” and “climbing roses” round out the details that homeowners are looking to embody in their new outdoor spaces, the report states.
“Together, these trends paint a picture of homeowners longing for outdoor spaces that feel storied, lush, and transportive — a little European escape right at home,” Houzz officials shared.
At a time when both French design and British decor trends are largely informing what designers are calling as trends here in the U.S., it makes sense that romantic garden details are everywhere. The French courtyard aesthetic includes many gorgeous traits, including lush garden plants and flowers that grow oversized (another trend!), as well as decorative touches like wrought iron and fountains or statues.
And French courtyards often also include paved or gravel driveways up to a home, per the U.K.’s Ideal Home.
European gardens are beloved by designers, too. When interior designer Leanne Ford moved from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh, her historic home’s backyard featured a chain link fence and not a lot of charm, but endless possibilities. It was her goal to design the area with “a nod to traditional European gardens,” she told Apartment Therapy.
What was once a barren backyard became a lush oasis (Ford focused on low-maintenance plants like lavender and boxwood) with modern furniture from Crate & Barrel that evokes the French countryside, thanks to the timeless, simple lines.
Speaking of low-maintenance, Ford also used pea gravel around her garden wall, as it’s easy to maintain and isn’t uncomfortable on bare feet. Essentially, the theme of Ford’s European backyard makeover was simplicity and low-maintenance. Aren’t those two great qualities of an outdoor project?
Wherever you may draw inspiration from, using your outdoor space to transport yourself is always a good idea. Lean into the romanticism that French courtyard gardens are known for, as this aesthetic truly makes for a chic makeover you’ll enjoy for years to come.
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