The French Garden Trend Americans Can’t Stop Copying at Home, According to New Data

With Memorial Day behind us, it feels like summer is finally here — and if you’re dreaming of an outdoor makeover, you may be thinking of ways to spruce up your backyard. But I’d like to make the case that it’s not your backyard (or even a smaller patio or a teensy balcony!) that needs a massive overhaul. Because there’s a new trend forecast published by Houzz that suggests that those who are lucky enough to have green spaces leading to their home’s entryway should rethink their garden features altogether.