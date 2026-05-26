This 2026 Chelsea Flower Show Trend Will Soon Sweep American Gardens
When I envision my dream garden (that I’m always manifesting, especially in summer!), my mind jumps to abundant, colorful tulips and round, plump ranunculus. I hear imaginary birds chirping and inhale calming floral scents. Truthfully, the last thing I think about is grass.
But according to expert gardeners that are showcasing their creations at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, I may need to rethink my oasis. There’s a feature that swept almost every single showcase garden at this iconic annual horticultural and design event in London, known as the “Super Bowl” for gardeners and floral fans alike. And it has nothing to do with flowers.
Ornamental Grass Takes Center Stage at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Grass (yes, really!) has become a focal point in many of the designed gardens at this year’s showcase. But we’re not talking about just ordinary grass — designers worked in elevated, or ornamental, tall grass that swayed in the British breeze, according to a report from the U.K.’s House & Garden.
Baz Grainger’s The Killik & Co “A Seed in Time” Garden showcased at least 21 species of grass in one exhibit — who knew there were so many types?
What makes grass special is that it’s relatively low-maintenance and adds a pop of color, and you can work in a wide variety that adds jumbo scale and texture to any garden. The lusher the grass, the better. Tall, wispy grasses and plants also provide a lush background for any perennials you plant — plus, they’re better for wildlife gardens that provide interaction for local insects and birds.
While this showcase was in England, there are several dramatic, eye-catching varieties that’ll work on American soil, too. For example, if you live in the southeastern United States, you might want to consider Bermuda grass (like this option at The Home Depot), which requires ample sunlight and minimal water. Avoid shade if you’re going to choose this hearty variation.
If you’re looking for a grass that screams luxe vibes like those featured overseas, try Quaking grass. This variety looks more like a flower and can grow up to two feet tall, according to Fine Gardening. It’s best if you live in a sunny area with well-drained soil, too.
If you’re still working on your home garden this summer, consider grass — a true unsung hero that is becoming a chic status symbol. It’s time to take a cue from our British counterparts and go full ornamental in our gardens — no matter the size!
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