Homesick’s New Friendsgiving Candle Will Bring So Much Joy to Your Holiday Table (and It’s on Sale!)

It’s official: Halloween festivities are over, and after you take some time to recover from the busy holiday, it’s time to start prepping for the next one. Thanksgiving will be here in only a few weeks, and it’s never too early to start getting your plans in order — that is if you haven’t already. If you didn’t book a flight home and are staying put in a different city like I am, those plans likely involve a get-together with friends. Speaking from experience, Friendsgiving is a total blast and, if all goes accordingly, completely stress-free.