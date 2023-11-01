Homesick’s New Friendsgiving Candle Will Bring So Much Joy to Your Holiday Table (and It’s on Sale!)
It’s official: Halloween festivities are over, and after you take some time to recover from the busy holiday, it’s time to start prepping for the next one. Thanksgiving will be here in only a few weeks, and it’s never too early to start getting your plans in order — that is if you haven’t already. If you didn’t book a flight home and are staying put in a different city like I am, those plans likely involve a get-together with friends. Speaking from experience, Friendsgiving is a total blast and, if all goes accordingly, completely stress-free.
The beauty of Friendsgiving is that it can look like anything. We opted <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="not%20to%20follow%20all%20the%20traditional%20Thanksgiving%20rules%20or%20make%20all%20the%20typical%20dishes.%20Ours%20was%20a%20pretty%20low-key%20affair,%20but%20even%20if%20yours%20is%20too,%20that%20doesn%E2%80%99t%20mean%20you%20shouldn%E2%80%99t%20show%20your%20appreciation%20to%20your%20host%20with%20a%20gift.%20Or%20that,%20if%20you%E2%80%99re%20taking%20on%20hosting%20duties,%20you%20shouldn%E2%80%99t%20strive%20to%20create%20the%20best%20ambiance%20possible.%20If%20either%20case%20applies%20to%20you%20%E2%80%94%20or%20you%20just%20love%20the%20Thanksgiving%20smell%20%E2%80%94%20we%20stumbled%20upon%20<a%20href=" https: data-product-id="TextLinkProduct:5349221000544256" data-link-type="product" target="_blank" class="product-link">a candle from Homesick that’s perfect for the holiday. Best of all, it’s on sale!
What is the Friendsgiving Candle?
As part of their holiday collection, editor-favorite home fragrance brand Homesick is selling an under-$30 candle aptly named “Friendsgiving,” which makes it the quintessential host gift, or the ideal candle to have burning while your guests are over for the holiday. It smells as mouth-watering as you’d expect from a candle with such a name, layering toasted pecan and pumpkin soufflé with notes of butternut squash, sage, Oud wood, and vanilla. It’ll complement all the other delicious smells from your meal and create a relaxing atmosphere, to boot. At almost 14 ounces and with a 60- to 80-hour burn time, it’ll last you or your giftee through many meals afterward.
What better way to show your gratitude than with a scent that’s equal parts fun and sentimental? Contributor Remi has both given and received Homesick candles as gifts, noting that “they’re a hit every single time.” After moving across the country, a friend gave her the brand’s New York City-themed candle, which she said makes her “smile because it reminds me of a cherished time of my life in a place I love.”
If you’re planning on making memories by throwing a Friendsgiving this year, or you want to remember all of the Friendsgivings of years past (or help your giftee do so), make sure to snag this scent while it’s on sale!
Buy: Friendsgiving Candle, $28.50 (normally $38)