Why Gen Z Loves This Unexpectedly Bold Holiday Decor, According to Michaels
According to Michaels, there’s a major shift in the holiday decor that the ever-buzzy Gen Z folks are leaning into compared to their Baby Boomer parents, and grandparents. Michaels recently published a new State of the Holiday Season Report in which the brand crunched data to see what’s in for the “most wonderful time of the year” — and it revealed the decor Gen-Z is opting to buy to show their holiday spirit is unique.
“Younger generations are turning holiday decor into a form of self-expression,” the report reads. And that means that more glamorous, eccentric, and eclectic style is topping the charts for Gen-Zers and even Millennials.
Why Gen Z Decorators Are Obsessed with Glam Style
“Among those who celebrate, Millennials (36%) and Gen Z (34%) are nearly six times as likely as Baby Boomers (6%) to embrace playful, eclectic, and maximalist or moody, dramatic and glamorous holiday styles,” Michaels’ report continues. Think glitter, shine, and sparkle — textures that make an outlandish statement rather than blend in with the rest of the decor. And that may feel like a no-brainer (everything is sparkly for Christmas, right?!) but in reality, glam Christmas decor is so much louder than you’d possibly realize.
It’s the kinds of colors (pink Christmas trees!) and details that’ll maybe make your eyeballs pop out of your head at first glance. Plus, Gen Z may also opt for more kitschy items like non-traditional wreaths, faux Christmas trees in fun colors, and color palettes that stray away from classic red and green.
How to Find Chic Glam Holiday Decor This Season
Luckily, Michaels has a bunch of glamorous, maximalist pieces to choose from, including this tinsel wreath accented with whimsical punched flowers and ornaments. It’s loaded with different colors like hot pink, teal, and lime green, setting it apart from traditional wreaths (and it definitely leans into that “dramatic” vibe Gen Z is going for this time of year).
Ironically enough, this tinsel wreath looks like something out of the 1960s — Baby Boomers may have actually had something similar in their home when they were growing up! You can grab this wreath for your collection for just $50.
Up Any Room’s Mood Factor with Dark Blues
It doesn’t get much moodier than this navy tree skirt from Michaels’ Twilight Tidings holiday decor collection. The entire surface of the skirt is dotted with twinkly stars embroidered in metallic gold thread, giving it a beautiful sparkle that’ll shine even brighter when your tree’s twinkling.
And you can’t beat the drama of this velvet texture. This skirt is far from traditional, which is Gen Z-approved — yet pairs so well with winter vibes.
Traditional Isn’t So Bad, Either
Michaels’ trend report added that “classic and natural looks” remained “popular across generations, with about half of Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X leaning that way.” But, of course, you can always add a bit more glitz to traditional decor, too! My pick for a glass ornament features a classic starburst design, accented with gold sparkles and a center gem. It would look so lovely paired with your existing ornaments and classic velvet ribbons.
Give your holiday decor collection a bit of a glam upgrade with sparkles, glitter, shine, and some dramatic flair. This shift into the eclectic is Gen Z-approved and might just make your Christmas and holiday decor feel a bit more like you.