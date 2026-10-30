Why Gen Z Loves This Unexpectedly Bold Holiday Decor, According to Michaels

“Among those who celebrate, Millennials (36%) and Gen Z (34%) are nearly six times as likely as Baby Boomers (6%) to embrace playful, eclectic, and maximalist or moody, dramatic and glamorous holiday styles,” Michaels’ report continues. Think glitter, shine, and sparkle — textures that make an outlandish statement rather than blend in with the rest of the decor. And that may feel like a no-brainer (everything is sparkly for Christmas, right?!) but in reality, glam Christmas decor is so much louder than you’d possibly realize.