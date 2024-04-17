Giada De Laurentiis Is Bringing Back This “Dated” Kitchen Cabinet Trend
When you reminisce about visiting your friends’ houses back in the early 2000s, what is the one kitchen trend you saw the most? Okay, besides the Tuscan/Olive Garden theme. Most of the newly remodeled kitchens of the late ‘90s and early 2000s had natural wood cabinets. Going back to basics was simply the thing to do! And Giada De Laurentiis is bringing that trend back in a fresh way.
Throughout the past few years, De Laurentiis has given her followers peeks into her kitchen via social media, but in her recent TikTok (which she posted for National Carbonara Day), we got a good look at her natural kitchen cabinetry.
Unlike the orangey and dark cherry finishes from the days of yore, De Laurentiis’ cabinets are done in an ashy light tone. De Laurentiis’ wood cabinets also have a flat finish, giving them a completely modern look.
To make the wood cabinet trend even more fresh and new, De Laurentiis mixed and matched them with something that’s been all the rage the past 10 years or so: painted white cabinets, which she installed as her lowers and as a set of built-ins on the opposite side of the kitchen. Thanks mainly to the modern farmhouse trend, white cabinets are everywhere but they’re proving to be timeless. They work just as well in De Laurentiis’ warm, modern kitchen as they do in a coastal grandma, modern farmhouse, or eclectic design.
And both the creamy white and warm wood hues in De Laurentiis’ space are blended together in the gorgeous marble countertop and backsplash that is really the star of the entire space.
Paired with her collection of Italian olive oils, Calabrian chiles, and panettone boxes, is Giada De Laurentiis actually bringing back the entire Tuscan kitchen trend? If so, it’s never looked better.