Giada De Laurentiis Is Bringing Back This “Dated” Kitchen Cabinet Trend

To make the wood cabinet trend even more fresh and new, De Laurentiis mixed and matched them with something that’s been all the rage the past 10 years or so: painted white cabinets, which she installed as her lowers and as a set of built-ins on the opposite side of the kitchen. Thanks mainly to the modern farmhouse trend, white cabinets are everywhere but they’re proving to be timeless. They work just as well in De Laurentiis’ warm, modern kitchen as they do in a coastal grandma, modern farmhouse, or eclectic design.