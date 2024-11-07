The “Perfect” $35 Fix for Any Drafty Space in Your Home (It Works Wonders!)

“This is the perfect little heater for my hallway bathroom which is small and has cold ceramic flooring. After about 10 minutes, the bathroom is nice and toasty so that a shower can be enjoyed.” —sista86

“It FITS (size-wise/not too bulky) and works perfectly in le bain. The ROTATING PLUG is the cure of getting a personal size space heater into a chilly bathroom on the dark winter mornings and nights. The sky blue color is way too cute! I like it.” —OpEd

“Excellent little device for my small bathroom. It works great.” —janeth123