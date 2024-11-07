The “Perfect” $35 Fix for Any Drafty Space in Your Home (It Works Wonders!)
If there’s one thing people know about me, it’s that I run hot … all the time (yes, I’m the friend who always has tissues and a fan in her bag). In fact, I’m very rarely ever cold. That being said, there’s one specific instance in which I’m always cold, and that’s in the bathroom in the dead of winter. Whether it’s first thing in the morning as I’m getting ready or right as I’m about to jump into the shower at night, my cold tile bathroom is the bane of my existence come the cooler months.
Now, for the longest time, I thought that the only way I could solve this problem was by investing in a towel warmer. After all, I knew I couldn’t fit a space heater in there (nor would I want to, with all the water flying around). I was convinced this was true, dear reader, until I came across the wonder that is the Good Housekeeping Wall Mount Space Heater.
What Is the Good Housekeeping Wall Mount Space Heater?
Designed to warm up even the smallest spaces with ease, this ceramic space heater is one of the smartest finds I’ve come across in a while. Using it is simple: All you have to do is plug it into the outlet of your choice, turn it on, and choose your heat setting. That’s it. You’ll immediately be hit with a gust of warm air, and your small space will be nice and toasty in no time.
Available in your choice of five stylish colors, this subtle find also comes with a remote so you can control it from wherever you are in your space. As for safety, this device also features a timer and built-in smart function that’ll turn the device off if it ever starts overheating. Best of all, because of its plug-in design, it can truly go anywhere (cough, under your desk, cough) so you’ll never have to worry about tripping over a space heater cord ever again.
What QVC Shoppers Are Saying
Average rating: 4.7/5 stars
“This is the perfect little heater for my hallway bathroom which is small and has cold ceramic flooring. After about 10 minutes, the bathroom is nice and toasty so that a shower can be enjoyed.” —sista86
“It FITS (size-wise/not too bulky) and works perfectly in le bain. The ROTATING PLUG is the cure of getting a personal size space heater into a chilly bathroom on the dark winter mornings and nights. The sky blue color is way too cute! I like it.” —OpEd
“Excellent little device for my small bathroom. It works great.” —janeth123
You can pick up this ingenious little heater for just $35 when you shop it on sale right now at QVC. So if you’re looking for the perfect way to warm up a small space, we think you’ll love this find (I can’t wait to get mine in!). But be sure you act fast, because this find is flying off the shelves and it won’t be around for long. Here’s to staving off the cold anywhere and everywhere this winter.
Buy: Good Housekeeping Wall Mount Space Heater, $34.98 (normally $38)