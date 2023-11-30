Newsletters

H&M Home’s Sale Section Is Full of Stylish Decor as Low as $2 — Shop Our Favorite Finds

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Modern living room with beige leather sofa, graphic black and white accents
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Chinasa Cooper

I follow one rule every time I give into the shopping bug: Head to the clearance section first. Even if the retailer is on the more budget-friendly side, saving as much money as possible is always a good idea, and if there’s anything I’ve learned since I began writing about all things deals, it’s that being patient and waiting for an item you love to go on sale always pays off. 

Let’s face it, though: Scrolling through hundreds of discounted products can get a bit tiresome after a while. That’s why we here at AT have taken it upon ourselves to routinely scour our favorite retailers’ sale sections, coming up with all of the best deals that you can take advantage of. So far, we’ve tackled Walmart, West Elm, Pottery Barn — you get the gist — and now, we’ve added H&M Home to the list, which is one of our first stops when we’re on the hunt for home decor that’s on-trend and looks way more expensive than it is. Without further ado, here are 10 sale picks starting as low as $2.

1 / 10
Round Jute Rug
H&M
$16.99
was $41.99

This light-colored jute rug is a perfect fit for under a small table, and it has 4.6 stars from over two dozen reviews. Though no specific measurements are available, many of them say that it’s bigger — about 3 by 3 feet, according to one — and thicker than it looks in the photo.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Small Stoneware Vase
H&M
$3.99
was $8.99

The organic shape and speckled texture of this stoneware vase looks seriously luxe, and you can group it with several others in the collection. They work as small bud containers, so you can cluster a number of them together without taking up too much space.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Metal Jewelry Stand
H&M
$11.99
was $21.99

This T-shaped jewelry organizer comes in gold, black, and purple, and has a built-in tray for storing rings or earrings. “Perfect size for any dresser or bathroom and minimal. Tray at the bottom is good for anything loose and the height fits even my longest necklace!” one reviewer praised.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Small Plant Pot with Bubbles
H&M
$8.99
was $20.99

The bubble decor trend has been going strong lately, and you can now incorporate it into your plant setup thanks to this gorgeous vessel. It’s only about 4 by 5 inches, so any tiny succulent or cactus would fit perfectly.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Linen King/Queen Duvet Cover Set
H&M
$84.99
was $201.00

Linen bedding gets softer over time, looks seriously high-end, and is particularly suited for warmer months with how breathable the material is. Most sets go for over $100, but this pink one is nearly 60% off, so you can get the lived-in look for way less.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Small Rattan Storage Basket
H&M
$9.99
was $14.99

Pantry items, office supplies, makeup — the options are endless when it comes to what you can store in this compact rattan basket. With its 4.9-star rating, you should consider stocking up on several of these, because they’ll definitely come in handy in every room of the house.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Glass Candle Lantern
H&M
$10.99
was $24.99

Give your candle a stylish upgrade by placing it inside this 6 by 6-inch lantern. When lit, the colored glass will cast a warm glow over the room, and even when your candle isn’t burning, it serves as a stunning piece of decor.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Wool Throw
H&M
$42.99
was $84.99

The frayed edges and light khaki color of this throw give it a boho feel, and the wool will keep you warm all winter long. It’s not often that you’ll come across such a high-quality blanket going for only $43, so act fast!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Flounce-trimmed Shower Curtain
H&M
$14.99
was $36.99

This simple shower curtain will provide an adorable flair to your bathroom with its ruffled hem. But its looks aren’t all it has going for it: It’s built with water-repellent polyester, so it’ll stay dry and clean for a long time.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Seagrass Laundry Basket
H&M
$14.99
was $36.99

This small-space-friendly laundry basket will be just as cute as the rest of the decor in your room. Made of braided seagrass on the outside, the cotton liner on the inside has a drawstring closure, allowing you to transport your clothes to the washer easily.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits