West Elm’s Massive Clearance Sale Is Full of Stylish, Small-Space-Friendly Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks

We all know West Elm as one of the most stylish home retailers around, though you might’ve assumed that you had to shell out the big bucks to actually get your hands on one of their top-selling sofas or dining tables. But that’s not necessarily true, especially if you head over to their clearance section. Unlike other clearance sections, this one doesn’t offer dowdy, unwanted leftovers from out-of-season collections. Instead, you get the chance to shop some of West Elm’s most popular furniture and decor pieces for hundreds of dollars off, in some cases. We had a look through the impressively large selection and came away with lots of beautiful finds that are perfect for small spaces, regardless of whether you’re looking for a new coffee table or storage cart. Some of these picks are already selling out quickly, so check them out below, and don’t pass up these amazing deals.