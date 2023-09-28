Newsletters
West Elm’s Massive Clearance Sale Is Full of Stylish, Small-Space-Friendly Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team.
published yesterday
Studio apartment living and bedroom space with white walls, wood or laminate floor, neutral sofa, armchairs, bed with blush and white bedding, ornate gold mirror, large flower painting over white credenza, window with white sheer curtains
Credit: Erin Derby

We all know West Elm as one of the most stylish home retailers around, though you might’ve assumed that you had to shell out the big bucks to actually get your hands on one of their top-selling sofas or dining tables. But that’s not necessarily true, especially if you head over to their clearance section. Unlike other clearance sections, this one doesn’t offer dowdy, unwanted leftovers from out-of-season collections. Instead, you get the chance to shop some of West Elm’s most popular furniture and decor pieces for hundreds of dollars off, in some cases. We had a look through the impressively large selection and came away with lots of beautiful finds that are perfect for small spaces, regardless of whether you’re looking for a new coffee table or storage cart. Some of these picks are already selling out quickly, so check them out below, and don’t pass up these amazing deals.

Lilia Storage Sofa
West Elm
$799.99
was $999.00

Not only is this stone-colored sofa incredibly trendy thanks to its rounded frame and contemporary aesthetic, but it's also great for small living rooms. This is largely because the sofa is small in size, as well as the fact that it features a hidden storage compartment. Simply pop its seat up, and use the roomy space to store movie night blankets and reduce clutter.

Kaloh Round Storage Cart
West Elm
$159.99
was $225.00

These chic storage carts are on sale in a rounded shape, and you can choose between a chic white or sage green finish. You get three shelves that'll neatly hold pantry items, office supplies, makeup and skincare, or whatever else could use some organizing in your home. And it goes without saying that this cart has wheels, so you can easily change its use and location.

Marcio Display Coffee Table
West Elm
$383.20
was $479.00

Dubbed the best glass coffee table to buy at West Elm by our Personal Shopper series, this 48-inch design features a rich walnut base outfitted with a durable tempered glass top. Although it looks like a work of art all on its own, the Marcio table would also make a wonderful display case for your favorite decor. Simply add coffee table books and other trinkets to give it your own flair.

Textured Stripe Jute Rug, 5' x 8'
West Elm
$209.99
was $299.00

The ultimate decor piece for heavy foot traffic areas, this natural fiber rug can withstand lots of activity without darkening or fraying. It's on sale in the colors graphite, golden oak, and natural, each of which will add texture and dimension to your floors. The rug is also highly versatile, as it'll feel right at home wherever you place it.

Mid-Century Canopy Bed, Queen
West Elm
$1299.00
was $1499.00

The great thing about this simple bed frame is that you can dress it up with lavish coverings or use it as the minimalist backdrop for the rest of your equally clean bedroom. The mid-century modern-style bed also boasts a striking but still subtle canopy, plus it's made of sturdy, sustainably sourced wood that'll never look dated.

Holmes Dining Table
West Elm
$999.99
was $1999.00

If you prefer cool-toned furnishings, you'll appreciate the Holmes dining table, which is finished in a grayish-beige hue. Additionally, the table is crafted from sturdy engineered wood and has two X-shaped legs on each side, which leave plenty of leg room in the middle. And because of the table's simple design, you can have fun with your dining chair picks.

Small Wooden Handle Lidded Hamper
West Elm
$104.99
was $150.00

This boho rattan number will turn the laundry corner of your bedroom into a chic, organized area, as the hamper practically doubles as decor. It's available in three sizes and has two generous wooden side handles, so you can easily haul your dirty garments to the washer come laundry day. Of course, you could also use the hamper as a basket for holding umbrellas, kids' toys, and just about anything else.

Parsons Nightstand
West Elm
$174.99
was $349.00

Add a pop of color to your bedroom with this compact, berry-hued nightstand. It features one capacious bottom drawer and a shelf that's tall enough to hold even your biggest books and magazines vertically. We also love the glossy finish on this piece — just be sure to use a coaster.

Lenox Dining Chair, Set of 2
West Elm
$399.00
was $599.00

One of West Elm's bestselling dining chairs, the Lenox model instantly draws eyes with its art deco aesthetic and curved backrest. We also can't get enough of its steel frame, especially in the blackened brass finish. For the sale fabrics, you have two beautiful neutrals to choose from, both of which will seamlessly upgrade the look of your dining room.

Kensington Entry Valet with Mirror
West Elm
$199.99
was $399.00

No room for a cabinet near your entryway? No problem. This cute rattan valet serves as a shelf, mirror, and storage rack, all while taking up minimal floor space. Use it as a check-in and drop-off spot for keys, dog-walking accessories, and other items you frequently take with you out the door. You can also rest assured that the rack's rattan construction is plenty durable.

