10 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart’s Massive Clearance Section

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Ky Ismet &amp; James Burrow London House Tour - Living Room
Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

If we have one major shopping hack to save big at all your favorite retailers, it’s to head straight to the clearance sections as soon as you click onto their websites. Almost every store has one, but it can be easy to forget about this often hidden corner of a given site. In the past, we’ve covered the can’t-miss deals to shop on clearance from West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more, but this time around, we’re taking a different approach. Walmart is known as one of the most budget-friendly destinations for all things home, but you’d be missing out if you didn’t hit up their seemingly never-ending clearance pages. We had a look through the discounts and found dozens of furniture pieces, accessories, and cleaning tools for up to hundreds of dollars off, and we just had to share them with you. Below, you’ll find our top picks for small spaces, plus some items that promise to rid your home of grime and clutter in no time.

1 / 10
MUZZ Sectional Sofa with Storage Ottoman
Walmart
$219.99
was $590.00

You might've thought $600 was a good deal for a full chaise sectional, but you can now get this living room staple for just $220! We love its tapered legs and chic linen upholstery, but the star of the show is clearly its storage ottoman. The ottoman doubles as a roomy yet compact chaise, which is perfect for both lounging and storing blankets.

2 / 10
Innova by Eureka Upright Vacuum
Walmart
$198.00
was $259.00

Walmart shoppers love this corded upright vac for its powerful suction, anti-tangle brush roll, and swivel head, among other features. It also comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool, and motorized pet tool, which you can use to reach under furniture and atop individual stairs. No matter what your floors are made of — wood, carpet, tile, aluminum — the Innova will leave them smooth and spotless.

3 / 10
Rectangle 5-Piece Dining Table Set
Walmart
$159.99
was $349.69

Admire the sleek, simple design of this five-piece dining set, which comes in five colorways. We're particularly fond of this white marble option, which arrives with chairs upholstered in soft gray fabric. The set is perfect if you're into cool-toned furniture and decor, not to mention comfy but compact pieces that'll fit inside your space even if you don't have a dedicated dining room.

4 / 10
Wood Rattan Bed Frame with LED Lights, Queen
Walmart
$322.99
was $645.99

What's cool about this bed frame is that it has LED lights built into its rattan headboard, so you can enjoy colorful ambient lighting without turning on your room's overhead light. Aside from that, we also just like the bed's simple boho aesthetic, as well as the fact that it offers a good amount of underbed storage.

5 / 10
Techvida Toilet Paper Stand
Walmart
$19.99
was $42.99

If your undersink area is far from your toilet, we highly suggest picking up this roll holder for only $20. It can hold up to three rolls at a time, so you're never caught in an undesirable situation. Additionally, the stand is slim and sturdy, so it's great for bathrooms of all sizes.

6 / 10
Mainstays Lift Top Coffee Table
Walmart
$58.00
was $109.00

Coffee tables are the centerpieces of most living rooms, and this all-in-one coffee table does triple work as a home office workstation and storage device. The wooden top lifts to act as a desk or table that covers up a deep storage pocket for blankets, pillows, and electronics, while an interior compartment lets you store extra living room knick-knacks.

7 / 10
Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Granite Cookware Set
Walmart
$79.99
was $220.00

Our editors have personally tested a few pieces from Carote, so we can attest that their cookware is the real deal. This 10-piece set truly is nonstick, and you get every type of pot and pan you could possibly need, with matching lids. Plus, the pans' speckled brown finish is quite unique and pretty, to boot.

8 / 10
Twin Star Home Rattan TV Stand
Walmart
$108.00
was $399.99

This small but statement-making TV stand combines a trendy aesthetic with its rattan doors and a dash of mid-century modern design with its low profile and out-turned legs. Right now, you can get it for nearly $300 off and add a decent amount of storage space to your living room. The stand also sports an adjustable shelf behind its double doors, so you can store objects of all heights inside.

9 / 10
Megachic Electric Spin Scrubber
Walmart
$35.99
was $49.99

Electric spin scrubbers are having a moment on social media, and for good reason. Everyone seems to agree that brushes like this one take the back-breaking work out of cleaning a variety of surfaces, and for under $40, it's a steal. This is especially true when you consider that the scrubber comes with three different brush heads and an adjustable handle.

10 / 10
Sesslife Nightstands, Set of 2
Walmart
$86.99
was $149.99

You might think you have no space for nightstands, but the truth is, you might just not have come across side tables as compact as these before. The two wooden nightstands arrive in a set of two for under $100, and they lend a sophisticated, slightly industrial vibe to their vicinity. And although they're small, they still offer enough space for your bedside essentials.

