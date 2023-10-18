10 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart’s Massive Clearance Section

If we have one major shopping hack to save big at all your favorite retailers, it’s to head straight to the clearance sections as soon as you click onto their websites. Almost every store has one, but it can be easy to forget about this often hidden corner of a given site. In the past, we’ve covered the can’t-miss deals to shop on clearance from West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more, but this time around, we’re taking a different approach. Walmart is known as one of the most budget-friendly destinations for all things home, but you’d be missing out if you didn’t hit up their seemingly never-ending clearance pages. We had a look through the discounts and found dozens of furniture pieces, accessories, and cleaning tools for up to hundreds of dollars off, and we just had to share them with you. Below, you’ll find our top picks for small spaces, plus some items that promise to rid your home of grime and clutter in no time.