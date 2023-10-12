Newsletters

Pottery Barn’s Clearance Section Is Full of Chic Furniture and Decor for Up to 65% Off — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
TV area with white cabinets , lots of art, and a vintage rocking chair
Credit: Natalie Jeffcott

You might think certain home retailers are out of your budget, but then again, you might just be forgetting about a secret little section that holds tons of highly covetable pieces for far less than the main department pages. I’m talking about the clearance section, of course. Oftentimes, this hidden corner of a website requires a lot of digging, scrolling, and filtering to come away with a couple of good finds. But that’s not the case if you head to a store that doesn’t release very many duds to begin with. We came across plenty of worthwhile picks when browsing through West Elm’s clearance section, for example, and you’re bound to have the same experience when you see all that Pottery Barn has to offer. Not only does their clearance section have lots of stylish furniture pieces and storage must-haves, but right now, you can score an extra 15 percent off already discounted items when you use code EXTRA at checkout! The deals couldn’t get any sweeter, so have a look through our top picks below, and take advantage of this can’t-miss opportunity.

Folsom Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1070.14
was $1799.00

Upon first glance, the Folsom bed looks like a clean-lined, coastal-inspired piece that'll give your bedroom a sophisticated but laid-back vibe. And although those things are true, you'll be happy to find that the footboard conceals substantial underbed storage space, making the furnishing practical and pretty. We imagine this piece will also be quite easy to style because of its simple aesthetic.

Watson iLED USB Task Table Lamp
Pottery Barn
$126.64
was $299.00

This sleek brass table lamp manages to look both modern and old-timey at once, but what's most important is that it'll illuminate your desk without taking up a lot of space. We also love that the lamp has a built-in USB charging port, as well as an adjustable neck. Angle it farther from you to light up more surface area, or crane the head right over your paperwork for a more precise glow.

Carmen Chair with Cushion
Pottery Barn
$509.14
was $999.00

Some accent chairs are stylish but not comfortable, but you won't experience that problem with the Carmen chair. Its extra-deep seat was made for lounging, plus, you get two plush cushions to recline back on. The chair is nearly half off in a black frame finish, and there's no telling when you'll come across such a good deal again.

Fallon Bar Cart
Pottery Barn
$237.99
was $399.00

If you're not into the gilded bar cart look and after something more low-key, you'll love the Fallon cart. It's on sale in a subtle black finish and boasts three roomy shelves for all your mixology essentials. You could also use this piece as a basic storage cart; it's easy to maneuver and can hold anything from pantry staples to office supplies.

Orchard Extending Dining Table
Pottery Barn
$1376.14
was $2699.00

Those into the farmhouse aesthetic will love the Orchard dining table, which is extendable and can therefore seat anywhere from six to 10 people. Its made from spruce wood and boasts a light finish, though the star features here are the striking plank-style legs. It's a totally bucolic vibe, if you ask us.

Havana Handwoven Seagrass Utility Basket, Medium
Pottery Barn
$11.89
was $29.50

Store anything from magazines to kids' toys to office supplies in this chic woven seagrass basket. It's available in a fits-all medium size, not to mention way better-looking than your average plastic bin. Grab a few of the baskets, and place them on the shelves of your console table or inside your closet for that extra storage space.

Dayton Nightstand
Pottery Barn
$203.14
was $399.00

When you order the Dayton nightstand, you'll quickly come to realize it's much smaller than most in its category. Indeed, this side table was designed with tight areas in mind, though it still provides plenty of room for all your bedside essentials thanks to a wide drawer and tall shelf underneath. Its raised legs also create the illusion of additional space, which you wouldn't find to be the case with a solid platform.

Malone Rectangular Wood Mirror
Pottery Barn
$356.14
was $699.00

Add some texture and dimension to your hallway or living space with the Malone mirror. It's almost like any rectangular floor mirror, except it sports a slightly weathered wood frame, which comes in a walnut or black finish. You'll easily be able to match the mirror to other furniture pieces thanks to this unique feature.

Chasler Faux Leather Dining Chair, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$443.19
was $1399.00

We're big fans of a certain slope leather dining chair from another retailer, but Pottery barn has their own version in the form of the Chasler chair, which comes in a set of two. Its faux leather material is practically indistinguishable from the real thing, and the rounded silhouette cradles you as you dine, providing plenty of support. No more stiff seats or chair backs!

Thorndale Buffet
Pottery Barn
$815.14
was $1599.00

Whether you use it as a TV console table, a sideboard for the dining room, or makeshift linen closet in the hallway, the Thorndale buffet is sure to come in handy for all your storage needs. The pine and birch wood cabinet has three doors, which open to reveal two wide shelves for extra plates, out-of-season quilts, and all other items you want to keep neatly stowed away. Its black metal legs and door handles also lend a slightly industrial air to the otherwise quiet piece.

