The Home Depot’s Holiday Collection Is Already Here — And That Viral Tree Is Back
It may still be firmly summer, but The Home Depot is already thinking ahead — like, way ahead, and I’m not mad about it. The home and hardware store just launched its holiday collection today, and you can finally get your hands on last year’s viral pre-lit faux Grand Duchess Christmas Tree, as well as tons of other faux greenery, outdoor Christmas decorations, inflatables, lights, and more.
The Home Depot has a huge variety of both faux and real Christmas trees, which will become available at stores the closer you get to the holiday season. Most of the faux trees available come pre-lit and can be purchased in various heights so you can pick one that best fits your space.
The store’s bestselling faux pre-lit garlands and wreaths are also making a comeback for 2024. This nine-foot garland from National Tree Company not only comes with mini white lights, but it also features pinecones, holly berries, and bits of faux snow to really drive home the Christmas spirit.
You can also refresh your outdoor decor collection with pieces from The Home Depot, like this lit-up snowman that’s a bestseller year after year. He comes with a few cardinal friends perched on top of his hat and arms and a cute smile that will warmly greet anyone who comes a-wassailing to your home this season.
You can also freshen up your collection of indoor Christmas decorations, too. The Home Depot has a huge selection of Christmas tree ornaments to shop, so you can grab your faux tree and all of its adornments at the same time.
It’s never too early to get in the Christmas spirit, and thanks to The Home Depot’s holiday collection, you can start planning out your decor way ahead of schedule. Shop the entire new 2024 collection now to get in the holly jolly mood.