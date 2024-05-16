Newsletters

Refresh Your Space with The Home Depot's Massive Memorial Day Sale (Starting at $69!)

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinBest List Editor
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
published about 4 hours ago
Credit: Marisa Vitale

With the long weekend on its way, chances are you’re gearing up for some overdue rest and relaxation. And what better way to enjoy it than with some high-quality home comforts? Fortunately, you can upgrade your space on a budget with Memorial Day deals from top retailers like Walmart, Albany Park, and Ashley. You can also find amazing deals on furniture (indoor and outdoor), decor, and small space-friendly finds at Home Depot.

Now through June 6, you can score up to 30 percent off mattresses, mirrors, small kitchen appliances. Even better, if you’ve been on the hunt for new furniture, there are sofas, beds, ottomans, and patio seating for 35% off. You can also get cozy bedding, including mattress toppers, for 50% off. With thousands of items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through it all. Fortunately, we’ve scoped out the offerings and picked out some of our favorite home finds already. Take a look at our picks in case any strike your fancy, and shop the entire sale here.

Home Decorators Collection Gold Metal and Glass Accent Table
Add a touch of elegance to your living room, office, or bedroom with this gold metal and glass accent table. Exclusive to Home Depot, the table measures 20” x 20” and has a built-in shelf for additional storage. It’s made with durable tempered glass and boasts a gold leaf finish for elevated style.

STICKON 3-Seat Queen-Size Sofa Bed with Storage
If you’re looking to add a cozy space for guests to sleep without overwhelming your home, check out this modern L-shaped sleeper sofa. It opens up to form a queen-size bed, and even has a hidden storage compartment beneath the chaise. The three-seater sofa features adjustable headrests, button tufting, and velvet upholstery for added comfort and style.

LuxHomez Oversized Arch Wood Full-Length Mirror
Measuring 32” x 71”, this sleek and modern arched mirror can enhance the look of your space by making it look bigger. The mirror is equipped with a metal U-shaped stand and D-ring hooks that allow it to stand freely, hang, and tilt. You can also lean it against the wall for support. If you prefer a smaller mirror, it’s available in three additional sizes.

Catalina Waves Nested Hardside Luggage Set
If the design of this Catalina Waves suitcase set reminds you of a popular brand that costs much more, you’re not alone. This three-piece set includes three hardshell bags: two checked bags and one carry-on. Its lightweight design makes it a great travel companion.

Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
If you’re on the hunt for an outdoor furniture set that’s a little less bulky, a bistro set is exactly what you need. Each of the pieces are balcony height but would look just as great by the pool, garden, or patio. The intricate, woven design on the chair back gives the set an upscale look for a stellar price.

Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights Queen Mattress Set
Available in six sizes, this bedroom set includes both a mattress and a nine-inch box spring, making it a great bargain if you don’t already have a platform bed frame! The mattress is soft and plush, featuring contouring memory foam and a cooling cover. It's perfect for those who tend to sleep hot. Plus, it even comes with free home setup — now that's a steal!

Amberley Glen 2-Person Wood Bench
This outdoor bench can certainly go in your backyard or on your terrace, or you could place it on your front porch for some added curb appeal. It features a wooden taupe frame, intricate backrest design, and inviting foam cushions. For those who don't have enough square footage for a full seating set, this lovely bench is a wonderful option.

Serta Calgiri 3-Seater Armless Convertible Tuxedo Sofa
This simple and versatile convertible sofa is just what you want for any small space, from a tiny living room or bedroom to a studio apartment. It folds flat to become a bed (or a lounge zone) and is available in multiple fabric colors.

StyleWell Metal Rolling Microwave Kitchen Cart
A clear counter is always appreciated for meal prep, storage, or enjoying a drink with a friend. With this kitchen storage cart, you get extra counter space but also two storage baskets, a towel bar, and hooks for mugs. It's the real deal — especially considering the price!

Fernlake 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional
There's no better spot for socializing than this super comfy sectional, which comfortably seats up to five people. The outdoor sofa actually doesn't come all in one piece. Instead, you get two loveseats and a corner chair that you can either keep separate, or you can assemble them into the sectional form with the included clips. You also get a matching ottoman that's great for when you want to kick your feet up.

