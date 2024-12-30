Home Depot’s New Year’s Day Hours Are Great

If you received a Home Depot gift card for Christmas, you’re probably excited to head to the store to make the most of your shopping spree.



Whether you’re ready to purchase all of your new plants, tools, or paint supplies on New Year’s Day to kickstart your home improvement projects for the New Year, Home Depot is a great go-to. But before you make your shopping list of all the items you need, you may be wondering: is Home Depot open on New Year’s Day?



According to a verified source, Home Depot will be open on New Year’s Day. The store will be operating from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you can’t make it on New Year’s Day, or would like to get a head start, Home Depot will also be open on New Year’s Eve. Stores will be open at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. However, customers are still strongly encouraged to check with their local store, as this may vary by location.



If you need to stop by the store for new lightbulbs or houseplants, you might be surprised to know that it’s actually a great spot to buy home decor. Designer Elana Mendelson loves a gorgeous boho blanket that you’d never expect to find at a hardware store.



And, if you’re in need of some inspiration on what to purchase, perhaps some materials to make a stylish cube table or paint to fix a bad paint job that you haven’t had the chance to fix from years ago. This is the perfect time to do so and there’s nothing better than starting the New Year off fresh with new additions to your space.



Whatever you decide to pick up, I am sure your space will look amazing after the changes. Happy new year and happy shopping!