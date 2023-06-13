Newsletters
10 Seriously Chic Rugs from HomeGoods That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are (They’re on Sale!)

Morgan Pryor
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Viv Yapp

Like many others here at Apartment Therapy, I am a loud and proud HomeGoods super fan. Ever since I was a kid, my mom would take us to the joint HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, and we’d peruse the wonderfully cluttered aisles for what felt like (and sometimes even might’ve been) hours. With a new deal around every corner (nay, on every shelf), finding hidden discounted gems made it a fun and rewarding experience every time.

Though it was hardly a secret, other people have started catching on to just how great HomeGoods is — remember the fruit stools from last year that went astronomically viral (and still do)? And now that HomeGoods is online, I’ve been able to take my obsession digital and check out all the greatest deals without needing to make the trek to the physical store (sometimes you just don’t have the time, unfortunately).

Right now, the store has a bunch of super stylish rug options — ranging from faux cowhide to wool — for bargain prices. Read on for our 10 favorites, and given that these already-discounted items are priced even more affordably, I recommend adding them to your cart ASAP!

1 / 10
FEIZY Made In Turkey 5x8 Abstract Marble Patterned Area Rug
HomeGoods
$89.00
was $129.99

Marble may have been on trend a few years ago, but this Feizy rug proves that it’s a timeless design. The abstract print is both eye-catching and neutral and gives off an earthy, grounded vibe that’s still upscale at the same time.

2 / 10
Loloi 5x8 Wool Geometric Area Rug
HomeGoods
$89.00
was $129.99

Colorful geometric patterns may not be for everyone, but neutral geometric patterns sure are. The structured shapes on this Loloi area rug are woven in chunkily, creating a striking texture that'll add dimension to any room.

3 / 10
Brooks Brothers 2x4 Jute Blend Handwoven Rug
HomeGoods
$10.00
was $16.99

The fringe on the edges of this Brooks Brothers rug gives off just the right amount of boho, and the subtle pop of color with the spots of light blue woven into it is tastefully beachy.

4 / 10
Safavieh Made In Turkey 5x7 Marble Patterned Area Rug
HomeGoods
$55.00
was $79.99

If you’re drawn to the marble print but want it to look a bit more light and airy, this Safavieh rug is for you. It almost looks like sand with the swirling, beige pattern, so if desert-chic is your style, it’s right up your alley.

5 / 10
Justina Blakeney Made In Turkey 5x8 Geometric Area Rug
HomeGoods
$69.00
was $99.99

This one leans more on the whimsical side — though, the contrast of the muted blue tones keep the kaleidoscope print from being a little too overpowering — so if you’ve been looking to add a fun pattern to an otherwise more neutral room, or you want your floor space to match the mood of your already playful decor, this Justina Blackeney area rug is a fantastic choice.

6 / 10
Four Hands 5x8 Wool Patterned Area Rug
HomeGoods
$249.00
was $399.99

Sometimes, simpler is better if you want to keep your space grounded. The woolen texture of this taupe carpet makes it a luxe-yet-comfortable staple that’s sure to never go out of style. And it's part of The Collection, which is HomeGoods' section of the highest-end products it sells, so you'll know you're getting an even better bargain.

7 / 10
Loloi 2x4 Flat Weave Printed Area Rug
HomeGoods
$29.00
was $39.99

Loloi's printed area rug is power-loomed and anti-shed, so you don’t have to stress about this vintage-inspired rug holding up. It’ll also warm up any room you put it in — especially when it’s paired with wood flooring.

8 / 10
Auskin USA 5x6 Sheepskin Area Rug
HomeGoods
$199.00
was $299.99

Though a bit on the pricier side, this sheepskin rug is still significantly discounted — for how cozy and stylish it is, it’s definitely worth it. It’s extremely versatile, too, since you can place it over the back of a chair, for instance, or at the foot of a bed, which will instantly make your room more lavish-looking.

9 / 10
Erin Gates 5x8 Faux Animal Hide Area Rug
HomeGoods
$89.00
was $129.99

This faux cowhide rug will give you the classic, rustic look without using real animal skin — or having the hefty price of it. Ideal for areas with high foot traffic and instant statement pieces, you really can’t go wrong with this Erin Gates option.

10 / 10
Nourison Foliage Rug
HomeGoods
$15.00
was $19.99

Nature lover or not, you can’t deny that this leafy pattern is adorable. With a non-skid backing already built into the carpet to keep it in place, you can avoid the hassle of finding a rug pad — or having it ever become visible if it shifts out of place — which is a huge bonus.

