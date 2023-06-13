10 Seriously Chic Rugs from HomeGoods That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are (They’re on Sale!)
Like many others here at Apartment Therapy, I am a loud and proud HomeGoods super fan. Ever since I was a kid, my mom would take us to the joint HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, and we’d peruse the wonderfully cluttered aisles for what felt like (and sometimes even might’ve been) hours. With a new deal around every corner (nay, on every shelf), finding hidden discounted gems made it a fun and rewarding experience every time.
Though it was hardly a secret, other people have started catching on to just how great HomeGoods is — remember the fruit stools from last year that went astronomically viral (and still do)? And now that HomeGoods is online, I’ve been able to take my obsession digital and check out all the greatest deals without needing to make the trek to the physical store (sometimes you just don’t have the time, unfortunately).
Right now, the store has a bunch of super stylish rug options — ranging from faux cowhide to wool — for bargain prices. Read on for our 10 favorites, and given that these already-discounted items are priced even more affordably, I recommend adding them to your cart ASAP!