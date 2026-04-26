HomeSense Shoppers Found a Gorgeous $50 Storage Trunk That Looks Way Better Than This $186 One

Not everything in your home needs to be beautiful — and when it comes to storage, function tends to be far more important than form. If you’ve ever bought under-bed storage bins, you know what I’m talking about; those things are great, but they get stashed away for a reason. But sometimes you get lucky and find furniture that strikes the perfect balance of being attractive and useful, like this elegant floral storage trunk from HomeSense that’s sturdy, spacious, and worthy of showing off for springtime.