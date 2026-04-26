HomeSense Shoppers Found a Gorgeous $50 Storage Trunk That Looks Way Better Than This $186 One
Not everything in your home needs to be beautiful — and when it comes to storage, function tends to be far more important than form. If you’ve ever bought under-bed storage bins, you know what I’m talking about; those things are great, but they get stashed away for a reason. But sometimes you get lucky and find furniture that strikes the perfect balance of being attractive and useful, like this elegant floral storage trunk from HomeSense that’s sturdy, spacious, and worthy of showing off for springtime.
@paolynpez The $186 one is cute… but so is this $50 one • #homesensefinds #keepsaketrunk #storagetrunks #keepsakebox #babykeepsake • @Homesense @Homesense ♬ sonido original – Yago Robles 🎸
What Is the HomeSense Storage Trunk?
I don’t often find myself near a HomeSense store, but I am always online, which is why I learned about this gorgeous storage trunk by watching a TikTok video. The creator talks about how their social media feeds have been abuzz over a certain trendy storage trunk from Target, which “retails for $186,” but that they found a similar-style trunk at HomeSense for far less money.
The trunk she points out in the video (the store doesn’t list specific products online) is rectangular with a white and blue floral patterned exterior, light gray handles, and silver hardware. The trunk opens on a hinge at the top, like a treasure chest or hard-shell suitcase, and is available in two sizes, which the video creator says cost $39.99 and $50. It almost looks like something you’d see on Bridgerton or in those furnished rooms at The Met. I think it’s so cute, and it’s a total storage gem.
More Storage Trunks to Shop if You Can’t Get to HomeSense
HomeSense has no online store — so if you don’t live near one, you’re basically out of luck when it comes to snagging one of these super-affordable storage gems. However, if this trunk has your interest, recall that it’s technically a similar, lower-priced version of a trunk from Target — specifically the West Emory storage trunk, which measures 30 inches long, 18 inches deep, and 18 inches tall. It has faux leather handles, a removable storage tray, and metallic gold hardware, and is big enough to double as a nightstand or small table. You can choose from a white exterior with a pink rose-patterned interior, or a navy blue exterior with a solid grayish-blue interior. And yes, it is indeed $185.99.
If you’d prefer a trunk with a floral exterior like the one in the video, a closer match is actually the LoveShackFancy Garden Damask XXL Dorm Trunk from PB Teen. The vinyl and birch trunk has a similar size and look as the HomeSense and Target trunks, but has a vintage-inspired floral pattern on the outside (pink or blue) and a solid color on the interior. At 36 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 18 inches high, it’s almost the same size as the West Emory trunk, although this one supports enough weight to double as a bench. The only catch is it’s even pricier.