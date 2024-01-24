HomeGoods Is Already Selling Easter Decor (Including a Cute Bunny Basket!)
Although January always feels like the longest month, it’s almost over. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but HomeGoods is already thinking beyond hearts and pink. The retailer has unveiled Easter decorations, and they’re worth the trip to the store.
In a TikTok by @the.target.millen, you can see the adorable bunny-shaped baskets now on sale, and it’s hard not to become immediately obsessed with them. For just $30, the baskets are available in a natural brown, white, and light pink. And you can’t miss the fluffy cotton ball tail toward the bottom of each one.
In the comments section, shoppers are scheming how to use the baskets beyond the holiday. “These are so cute, and honestly I would totally use it as a toy storage basket after Easter!” one shopper wrote. Another person plans to use it as a flower vase, which is extremely clever. “I could put lots of silk flowers in that for a cute arrangement,” they said.
In other TikToks, shoppers have spotted bunny-covered linen, kitchenware, and ceramic goods, plus there’s a wreath lined with golden eggs. If you happen to be unironically looking for an unconventionally-sized egg, you’re in luck.
HomeGoods’ products vary depending on store locations, but don’t worry if your nearest store doesn’t have these bunny baskets in stock. Michaels has a smaller basket for a similar price, and it’s perfect for tabletop decor, especially if you place Easter eggs inside.
Hop on over to your closest HomeGoods — their products will be “hare” today and gone tomorrow!