HomeGoods Has So Many Cute Ghost Pillows Right Now, You’ll Want All of Them
Because fall is around the corner, it’s no surprise that Halloween accessories and decorations have been spotted at different stores. At HomeGoods and its sister stores, you won’t have to look too hard to stumble upon this season’s spooky ghost blanket, and there’s a new ghostly item that’s already gone viral on TikTok.
At Marshalls, Cassi (@cassicakess) shared her fluffy finds from the Halloween section to her TikTok, and they’re just as cute as you’d think. Available in a two-pack for $24.99, the ghosts are made with Sherpa, so they’ll be perfect to decorate a couch while providing comfort.
And if you’re keeping an eye out for the twin ghosts, you might spot another ghost pillow ($19.99) or a ghost swapping out their usual shade for a hot pink. Even though folks are endlessly searching for the infamous ghost blankets, the pillows seem to be popular in all of their varieties.
While Taylor Nelson (@taylornelsonofficial) was shopping at her local HomeGoods, she came across a different pair of adorable ghost pillows. Among other things, she also found poison apple-themed jars, a pumpkin-shaped plush with cat ears, and a variety of seasonal blankets.
In Nelson’s comment section, someone asked, “Am I the only one wondering why there’s so much Halloween out in July?” And that’s a good question, but who can deny buying the pillows when they’re so cute? Plus, October isn’t that far away, so it feels like a decent time to start getting in the Halloween spirit.
Although the pillows are sold out online, there’s no harm in checking out your local HomeGoods, Marshalls, or TJ Maxx for a little bit of frightful fun, or glancing at the other spooky accent pillows available this season. Because you’re preparing for the holiday a few months early, you might even score a jackpot of Halloween decorations.