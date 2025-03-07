HomeGoods Has Le Creuset Plates for Under $10 & Shoppers Are Freaking Out
You never know what you’re going to find at HomeGoods, and one shopper just stumbled across actual treasure. A TikTok user posted their “jackpot” find — a set of six Le Creuset pasta bowls for just $9.99 each — and everyone in the comments section is super jealous. “Leave your window open,” one person joked.
“I can NOT believe I got my hands on these!” a TikTok user who goes by @smurff58220 wrote in a recent video caption. The bowls are the San Francisco Pasta Bowls from Le Creuset in the color Meringue (which is no longer available on Le Creuset’s website). A set of four sold directly from Le Creuset currently costs $68, so this TikToker saved significantly on each plate.
“I have these but unfortunately paid full price. But they’re so good and durable,” one person commented on the TikTok video. Another said, “I have a bunch of Le Creuset from HomeGoods!!! So much better than spending full price.”
The reason these Le Creuset pieces may have ended up at HomeGoods could be because they’re “Second Choix,” which means they have a small defect that prevented them from being sold at full price. These may be completely unnoticeable to the average person and won’t affect the usage of the item, but if a product doesn’t pass the brand’s quality standards, then it has to be marked down — aka HomeGoods shoppers can snag these at a price that almost feels criminal.
HomeGoods stock varies from location to location, so you may or may not find a set of San Francisco Pasta Bowls at your nearest store right now. But now that you know Le Creuset can appear on HomeGoods shelves for a fraction of its original price, you’re absolutely going to be on the prowl from here on out. If you can’t get your hands on these IRL, though, West Elm carries a similar set of simple four stackable bowls for just a slightly higher $42 price point (yet still cheaper than the original Le Creuset cost!).