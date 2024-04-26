The Versatile $22 Le Creuset Gem That Shoppers Are Buying in Multiples
By now, you know that functional cookware can also be beautiful. But there’s arguably no other brand that does a better job of reminding you of this than Le Creuset. There’s a reason its Dutch oven, for example, is so iconic, and it’s not just the pot’s masterful heat distribution capabilities. Even if you look outside of Le Creuset’s bestsellers to its other collections, the offerings are stunning enough to double as collectors’ items. Still, there’s one editor-loved Le Creuset piece that we’d go so far as to say is the most adorable of them all. Of course, we’re talking about the mini cocotte. At $32, this bakeware essential is easily one of the brand’s more affordable pieces. But you’ll be happy to learn that we found it for even cheaper at QVC. For a limited time, you can shop the mini cocotte for just $22 — a seriously good deal if you ask us. In fact, you might even grab a few! The small stoneware pot is even more versatile than you might think, so let’s get into what makes it such a must-have.
What is the Le Creuset Mini Cocotte?
You don’t have to be a skilled baker to get plenty of use out of the mini cocotte. The stoneware dish has an 8-ounce capacity, making it a go-to for side dishes, single-serving meals and desserts, or fun communal eats like fondue. All four available colors are made with chip-, scratch-, and stain-resistant enamel that’s safe to go in the dishwasher, freezer, oven, and microwave. Simply put, the possibilities are endless. Ian, our sister site’s senior commerce editor, counts the mini cocotte as one of his favorite items for the kitchen, writing, “For serving, these can function as mini soup bowls, containers for single-serving desserts, ice cream bowls, cereal bowls, and more. In the kitchen, you can use them to make mini pot pies, cook gratins; bake souffles; and whip up single brownies, cookies, crème brûlées, and more.” In other words, the dishes are highly versatile, not to mention delightfully durable.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.25
“Its so cute it looks just like my big ones. Just the perfect size for a salt box! Love it!!” — Chef Gramsay
“While most may purchase the mini cocotte for actual food preparation, I loved its petite style and the gorgeous Marseille blue color as kitchen decoration. It’s as well-made as the larger Le Creuset cooking pieces; a smaller version that’s just right for the shelf in my kitchen. I love it, and you will, too.” — CA Sushee
“I bought a set of four of these for my niece as a Christmas gift in the Le Creuset color she collects (yellow.) The color has been discontinued and is hard to find, so I was so glad I was able to find these on QVC. They came in cute individual boxes, and they were packed very well. Easy to wrap for the holidays, and she was thrilled to receive them.” — Tickersmom
Indeed, the mini cocotte would make a wonderful gift, and now that it’s $10 off, there’s no reason not to buy one for yourself and for a loved one. We anticipate that these little pots will sell fast now that they’re discounted, so don’t wait too long to grab your next set of two (or four!).
Buy: Le Creuset Mini Cocotte, $22 (normally $32)