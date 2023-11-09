This Narrow Shelving Unit Adds So Much Extra Storage to Even the Smallest Spaces — And It’s Only $42 Right Now

“This 5-tier shelf is perfect for what I needed. It was easy to assemble and looks great. I put it in my laundry room to store all my laundry detergent, fabric softeners and such. It’s perfect for what I needed.” – Cupcake

“This shelf is really lightweight and I can move it around the house easily whenever I want. Right now, I’m using this shelf as a plant shelf. It can hold several small planters on each shelf and I have a big plant at the very top. It looks really cute and holds them nicely.” – Jcali11

“It looks fantastic and it very sturdy! I love that it is tall so it takes advantage of vertical space while not taking up a lot of floor space. Very highly recommend! Also, assembly was very easy and I put it together by myself in only maybe 10 minutes.” – Anonymous