This Narrow Shelving Unit Adds So Much Extra Storage to Even the Smallest Spaces — And It’s Only $42 Right Now
When it comes to small-space living, shelves are your best friend. Whether you’re living in a cramped studio or have a tiny bedroom in an apartment you share with roommates, you have to think out of the box when it comes to storage. You need to avoid using up valuable floor space whenever possible — so you should be on the hunt for anything that’s narrow or takes advantage of the more ample vertical space you have. Even better if it hits both marks, but it’s not every day you find something that does.
QVC, however, is currently offering such an item at a stellar price: Honey-Can-Do’s slim, five-tier shelving unit is only $42 for a limited time. And the good news doesn’t stop there, since new QVC customers can currently save $20 on any order over $40 with the code HOLIDAY20. Here’s why this discounted shelving unit is bound to be your next small-space superhero.
What is the Honey-Can-Do 5-Tier Steel Shelf?
Instead of installing floating shelves to create some much-needed storage, you can opt for this five-tier option that takes up hardly any floor space. Its steel base is only 15 by 15 inches, but it extends to almost 6 feet tall, with each shelf able to hold up to 20 pounds. Place it in a laundry room to hold supplies, in the bathroom for towels, or in the living room for displaying plants or books — it can serve so many functions that you’ll likely find yourself wanting another. Another route you can take? I used to live in a minuscule studio that had only two cabinets, and I used a skinny shelving unit as a makeshift pantry. Regardless of where it goes, its sleek, minimalist design will blend in with its surroundings seamlessly.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“This 5-tier shelf is perfect for what I needed. It was easy to assemble and looks great. I put it in my laundry room to store all my laundry detergent, fabric softeners and such. It’s perfect for what I needed.” – Cupcake
“This shelf is really lightweight and I can move it around the house easily whenever I want. Right now, I’m using this shelf as a plant shelf. It can hold several small planters on each shelf and I have a big plant at the very top. It looks really cute and holds them nicely.” – Jcali11
“It looks fantastic and it very sturdy! I love that it is tall so it takes advantage of vertical space while not taking up a lot of floor space. Very highly recommend! Also, assembly was very easy and I put it together by myself in only maybe 10 minutes.” – Anonymous
A good shelving unit can make all the difference in the world in a tiny space, and with how many rave reviews this Honey-Can-Do one has, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth. Its bargain sale price likely won’t last long, though, so snap one up quickly!
Buy: Honey-Can-Do 5-Tier Steel Shelf, $42.13 (normally $67.99)