This Chic Charging C-Table Is a Must-Have for Small Spaces (Bonus: It’s 50% Off!)

“This is the coolest little side table I have ever seen. I love the outlets and charging ports! Plus it rolls!! It was easy to assemble with clear instructions. It’s sturdy and stylish!”

“This is one of those little tables that everybody always needs to have next to their couch or their bed but we don’t because no plugs. But this one has plugs and a very long cord to get you to your destination and you even have USB. This is the table that you need to get I’m definitely recommending — it’s a yes in my book.”

“Innovative and space-saving design, it can be moved anywhere and does not take up large spaces. The assembly instructions are easy to read and it is easy to put together, the color and design are quite elegant and it matches any type of decoration.“