This Chic Charging C-Table Is a Must-Have for Small Spaces (Bonus: It’s 50% Off!)
Here at Apartment Therapy, most of us are — you guessed it — apartment dwellers. Because of this, we’re passionate about all things small space. We’re also always on the hunt for stellar furniture that’s not only small-space-friendly but affordable, stylish, and multifunctional. So, when we find these pieces, we’re eager to share them with you, dear reader. With Labor Day weekend here, the sales are in full swing, and while scouring through all of the amazing deals coming our way, we stumbled across a spectacular find at QVC that we couldn’t let slip under the radar. C tables are a must for anyone with a particularly small living space (Lord knows I couldn’t fit a coffee table in my tiny studio!) and this weekend you can save 50 percent (!) on the Honey-Can-Do C-Shaped Side Table with Outlets & Wheels. Yep, you read that right: a charging C table.
What is the Honey-Can-Do Charging C-Table?
Available in two chic hues, the Honey-Can-Do Charging C-Table is a gorgeous, versatile piece that’s guaranteed to elevate your living room in much more than just style. Equipped with four easy-glide caster wheels alongside a duo of hidden power outlets and USB charging ports, this C table makes it easy to keep your devices plugged in and charged, resulting in an especially dreamy find for living rooms without easy access to wall outlets. And like any traditional C table, this one easily slips beneath chairs and sofas for easy storage when not in use, something only made easier thanks to those wheels.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
4.6/5 Stars
“This is the coolest little side table I have ever seen. I love the outlets and charging ports! Plus it rolls!! It was easy to assemble with clear instructions. It’s sturdy and stylish!”
“This is one of those little tables that everybody always needs to have next to their couch or their bed but we don’t because no plugs. But this one has plugs and a very long cord to get you to your destination and you even have USB. This is the table that you need to get I’m definitely recommending — it’s a yes in my book.”
“Innovative and space-saving design, it can be moved anywhere and does not take up large spaces. The assembly instructions are easy to read and it is easy to put together, the color and design are quite elegant and it matches any type of decoration.“
The Honey-Can-Do Charging C-Table normally retails for $106 but for a limited time you can get your hands on one for just $53 — that’s 50 percent off! So if you’re looking for the perfect addition to your small living space that’ll add much-needed surface area (with the addition of accessible charging) we think you’re going to love this find. Now if I could only find my wallet. . .
Buy: Honey-Can-Do C-Shaped Side Table with Outlets & Wheels, $52.99 (normally $105.99)