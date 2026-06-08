5 New IKEA Bathroom Storage Finds to Buy This Week
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My bathroom only has a medicine cabinet and a small under-sink cabinet to store things in, which means anything else I add to get things organized has to be super functional. Luckily, IKEA has just put out new bathroom storage finds that are so practical. They’re perfect for small spaces!
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