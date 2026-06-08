5 New IKEA Bathroom Storage Finds to Buy This Week

Stephanie NguyenLifestyle Director
Stephanie NguyenLifestyle Director
I oversee all our coverage of lifestyle topics, which include cleaning, organizing, wellness, entertaining, real estate, travel, and more. I’m based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
published about 4 hours ago
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Almeria, Spain. June, 1st 2023: Ikea store facade with the logo. Multinational company that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchens and accessories.
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My bathroom only has a medicine cabinet and a small under-sink cabinet to store things in, which means anything else I add to get things organized has to be super functional. Luckily, IKEA has just put out new bathroom storage finds that are so practical. They’re perfect for small spaces!

ENUDDEN Towel Stand
$30

This freestanding towel stand features two rails and a bottom shelf, making it super practical and functional. You could also hang things off the sides of the knobs at the very top or even store things underneath the bottom shelf, like slippers or a scale. 

$30 at IKEA
ENUDDEN Toilet Roll Holder
$7

What I love about this tiny but mighty toilet roll holder is that it also has a shelf to hold things on top, like your phone, toilet odor eliminator drops, or a cute little faux flower. 

$7 at IKEA
ENUDDEN Wall Shelf
$9

The ENUDDEN wall shelf is a two-in-one storage gem since it has a shelf and three hooks to store things on. It’s ideal for holding towels, bathrobes, toothbrushes, loofahs, and more.

$9 at IKEA
ENUDDEN Toilet Roll Stand
$13

This toilet roll stand could easily hold at least five toilet paper rolls, in addition to the one it has at the very top. It features a minimalistic design and measures 23.5 inches tall.

$13 at IKEA
VISSLAÅN Mini Chest
$13

This adorable mini chest features two drawers and comes in a gray color. It measures 9 inches long, 7.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches tall, and it’s great for stacking atop another set of mini chests. 

$13 at IKEA

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bathroom
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