This IKEA Mini Storage Hack Is So Smart, I’m Stealing It

When people talk about “hacks” online, they’re often referring to a clever or creative way to repurpose something. But this IKEA hack, as seen in a video by Copenhagen-based “small living and interior inspiration” creator Camilla, does the simple task of combining IKEA furniture and an organizer that seem like they should’ve been together this whole time. The two stars of this show are the BILLY / OXBERG bookcase with a door and the ENUDDEN door hanger. The bookcase is $104, comes with a cabinet door and five adjustable shelves, and is slender and quite tall, measuring 15.75 inches wide, 11.75 inches deep, and 79.5 inches tall. The ENUDDEN door hanger is $10 and is simply a white rack with six pegs for hanging designed to hang over the top of a door.