This IKEA Mini Storage Hack Is So Smart, I’m Stealing It
I wish I had an entryway closet, but, alas, I’m not so lucky in my small Brooklyn apartment. So I’ve been on the hunt for a small-space-friendly, efficient entryway storage system that transforms clutter and makes it disappear without costing an arm and a leg. I know, I’m looking for a miracle.
It turns out that you don’t need to splurge or become a DIY master to make this miracle happen. If you combine a bookshelf and an over-the-door rack from IKEA, for instance, you can make your own custom closet.
A Mini IKEA Storage Hack for the Entryway
When people talk about “hacks” online, they’re often referring to a clever or creative way to repurpose something. But this IKEA hack, as seen in a video by Copenhagen-based “small living and interior inspiration” creator Camilla, does the simple task of combining IKEA furniture and an organizer that seem like they should’ve been together this whole time. The two stars of this show are the BILLY / OXBERG bookcase with a door and the ENUDDEN door hanger. The bookcase is $104, comes with a cabinet door and five adjustable shelves, and is slender and quite tall, measuring 15.75 inches wide, 11.75 inches deep, and 79.5 inches tall. The ENUDDEN door hanger is $10 and is simply a white rack with six pegs for hanging designed to hang over the top of a door.
In the video, Camilla is seen loosening the screws on the door hanger so the hooks are flipped inward instead of outward. Then, it’s placed inside the bookcase over the upper shelf but flushed against the back of the bookcase, so you get a whole new layer of storage, essentially turning a shelf into a closet — or whatever else you want to do with it.
Why This Hack Is So Brilliant
If you don’t have a ton of space in your entryway and don’t want to invest in a full-size wardrobe, this alternative is the perfect solution to keep your clutter out of the way for you and a roommate or your guests.
Plus, because it’s a BILLY, the adjustable shelves in the interior make a perfect spot for shoes, your purse, or even a bowl for keys, instantly transforming a cluttered entryway into a calm and serene space when you enter your home.