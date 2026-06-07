IKEA Just Dropped Its Popular WFH Find in a Brand-New Color (It’s Brilliant!)
I work hybrid — going into the office two days a week — which means that the other three days of the week I’m working from my apartment in Brooklyn. As such, I’m always looking for ways to upgrade my work-from-home setup in a way that actually aligns with my apartment’s style. I’m not interested in a clunky office chair or bland desk that takes up valuable square footage in my apartment when it’s only used for a few days. That’s why IKEA’s latest offering, a laptop stand in yellow-green, might just be the next thing I “add to cart.”
What Is IKEA’s BJORKASEN Laptop Stand?
IKEA’s BJORKASEN laptop stand is not a new product overall — the product has been sold in beige and anthracite for some time — but the retailer just dropped the laptop stand in a fun new yellow-green color that delivers on style and practicality at the same time. Priced at $49.99, it’s made of a combination of steel, reinforced polyamide, acetal plastic, and polypropylene. It has an adjustable height, so it measures anywhere from 23 5/8” tall to 27 1/2” tall, and is 18 1/8” wide, 13 3/4” deep, and can hold up to 22 pounds.
The laptop stand is super versatile and can be used for many purposes. It has a tilt-able tabletop and an included cup holder that you can clip to one of the legs of the table. And because it’s C-shaped, you can scoot the table underneath your sofa legs if you want to keep it right next to you while you work from the couch.
Why I Like the IKEA BJORKASEN Laptop Stand in Yellow-Green
The fun color and practicality of this laptop stand simply cannot be beat. But while I imagine using it for working from home, the flexibility (literally and figuratively) of this laptop stand means you could use it in so many places and for so many purposes. Use it to prop up sheet music, to hold a cookbook in the kitchen, as a writing stand, as a nightstand for your alarm clock, or as your designated TV-dinner stand. Simply put, the possibilities are endless.
Reviewers agree: One person calls it “super easy to build,” while another said they bought one for everyone in their family. Some folks note that you have to be careful with the laptop tilt, and that the cup holder is a bit delicate, so your mileage may vary.
Buy: IKEA BJORKASEN Laptop Stand, Yellow-Green, $49.99
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