IKEA Just Dropped Its Popular WFH Find in a Brand-New Color (It’s Brilliant!)

I work hybrid — going into the office two days a week — which means that the other three days of the week I’m working from my apartment in Brooklyn. As such, I’m always looking for ways to upgrade my work-from-home setup in a way that actually aligns with my apartment’s style. I’m not interested in a clunky office chair or bland desk that takes up valuable square footage in my apartment when it’s only used for a few days. That’s why IKEA’s latest offering, a laptop stand in yellow-green, might just be the next thing I “add to cart.”