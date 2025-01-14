IKEA Brought Back This Iconic Piece from the 1980s (It Used to Be 10x the Price!)
IKEA has revived a bunch of its old hits via a new collection called NYTILLVERKAD, and one piece that’s currently stealing the show is the BYAKORRE shelf, which is a rerelease of the iconic 1985 GUIDE shelf designed by Niels Gammelgaard. It’s a simple, practical shelf that features classic ’80s colors along each edge of the four tiers, and if you’ve been an IKEA fan for a while, then you know that the original GUIDE is super collectible, with some secondhand sites pricing it at over $1,700.
However, you can grab this new, rereleased version for just $150. The construction of the new version is exactly the same as the 1985 piece, with its metal ladder towers, cross section at the bottom, and elongated shelves that feature a colorful edge on one side and gray on the other. And one face of the shelves is white and the other is black, so you can customize the piece even further.
TikTok user Izzaty Roslan (@izzatyroslanros) grabbed a BYAKORRE for their space, and it goes perfectly with her IKEA DYVLINGE chair (another Nytillverkad rerelease from designer Gillis Lundgren!).
“Back then, the shelf’s steel-wire ends and coloured edges were a typical example of the urban 1980s interior design trend,” the Designer’s Note on IKEA’s website reads. “Now this playful style icon has a new life in the NYTILLVERKAD collection and is called BYAKORRE. Just as minimalist, Bohemian and practical now as when it was launched.”
The BYAKORRE’s feet are also adjustable so you can ensure the shelf stays level even if your floors are uneven.
Grab this iconic piece of IKEA furniture as soon as it’s available — it’s not for sale online or in stores yet, but will be soon, according to an IKEA customer service rep. You can give your space a retro flair and finally get your hands on a piece of IKEA history while it’s within your budget.