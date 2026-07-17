Why Everyone Is Buying IKEA’s $30 FADO Lamp (This DIY Is So Gorgeous!)

Look for a vase or bowl with an opening that measures about 8 to 12 inches in diameter. Because the FADO has a 10-inch circumference, you’ll want to find a vessel that it can either sit snugly on top of, or sit fully inside of. Many choose to snip the electrical cord away, given that the visual of a cord in the rear of the bowl may ruin the illusion of a single-piece lamp, but you may choose to tuck it carefully out of sight, too. The medium or large bowl in the Earthenware Wave Ceramic Collection from Pottery Barn would work really well for this DIY.