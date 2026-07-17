Why Everyone Is Buying IKEA’s $30 FADO Lamp (This DIY Is So Gorgeous!)
IKEA truly has mastered the art of creating simple, refined home decor that can be endlessly customized in each home to its owner’s liking. And although we love watching a full IKEA furniture flip as much as the next person, sometimes the simplest DIYs can be more satisfying. There’s one IKEA hack that’s going viral on Instagram right now that has just two ingredients: the iconic IKEA FADO lamp and a thrift find of your choice.
“IKEA hack: FADO lamp + thrifted vessels = magic,” Moira from @goodtreasureathome wrote in a recent Instagram caption, highlighting IKEA’s beloved table lamp (which was recently re-released!). “I added a rechargeable bulb (with remote), but it is not a necessity.”
It’s a Two-Step DIY That Requires Zero Tools
In her video, Moira shared how she created three totally unique-looking lamps using the $30 FADO paired with three thrifted vessels. The first, an organic white ceramic pot, gives the light a sci-fi look, whereas the second metallic vessel looks super-high-fashion. And the black option reads clean and modern in any space.
“The only downside to this awesome idea of yours is that it’s impossible to choose one clear winner!” one person commented on Moira’s post. “I hope you wind up using them all. So cool.”
All You Need Is a New FADO Lamp and a Vase
Once you’ve purchased the FADO globe lamp (as well as a rechargeable lightbulb if you don’t want to worry about plugging it in!), all you have to do is hit the thrift or shop online to find a vessel that will make the FADO look that much cooler.
Look for a vase or bowl with an opening that measures about 8 to 12 inches in diameter. Because the FADO has a 10-inch circumference, you’ll want to find a vessel that it can either sit snugly on top of, or sit fully inside of. Many choose to snip the electrical cord away, given that the visual of a cord in the rear of the bowl may ruin the illusion of a single-piece lamp, but you may choose to tuck it carefully out of sight, too. The medium or large bowl in the Earthenware Wave Ceramic Collection from Pottery Barn would work really well for this DIY.
Metals and Ceramic Vessels Are Gorgeous with IKEA’s LADO Lamp
Ceramics and metals may lean more modern, but something like a carved wood bowl from Wayfair would give this FADO DIY an organic, warm feel.
The FADO lamp is beloved for its ability to set a mood with its soft, diffused glow. So pairing it with a carved wooden base would instantly make your space feel so much cozier. There are so many directions you can take this FADO hack, and each one will result in a lighting fixture that looks totally bespoke. It’ll be so hard to choose just one favorite!
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