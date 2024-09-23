IKEA Just Dropped the Cutest Ghost Pillow for Halloween Yet (It’s Just $10!)
It seems like ghost pillows are all the rage this Halloween season — and I am certainly not complaining, because each one is cuter than the last. Joining the ranks of Target, Costco, Pottery Barn, Walmart, and other retailers is IKEA with its version of the ghost pillow. And at just $10, I’m adding this one to my collection faster than you can say “boo.”
The ghost pillow is part of IKEA’s Halloween-themed KUSTFYR collection (which, if you’re curious, means “coastal lighthouse” in Swedish) and is made out of recycled polyester. It’s super soft and features embroidered eyes and that classic “ooh”-shaped mouth that makes him look both spooky and spooked.
And obviously, this little ghoul has perfect reviews on IKEA’s website — how could it not?
“So happy that I was able to get this cute little ghost pillow!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Such a cute expression on his little face and great quality! Will be a welcome addition to my Halloween decor.”
Another person said, “I luv my little ghost! It reminds me a bit of the ghosts from Pac-Man.” And someone else added, “Awesome little friend, great to hold or to use as a pillow.”
And if you want to start your own ghost pillow collection, definitely check out Target’s faux shearling ghost, too. Also priced at $10, it comes in a handful of fun, bright colors, but the classic white is a must-have. Just look at how adorable its little face is.
These IKEA ghost pillows are limited-edition, so once they’re gone, they’re gone for good — and nothing haunts you quite like the limited-edition piece you let get away. So grab one now and enjoy your new little ghost friend all season long!