IKEA Just Dropped Its Halloween Collection, and You’ll Want 2 of Everything
If you ask me, it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, especially when that holiday is Halloween. IKEA seems to agree, because the beloved Swedish furniture retailer has gotten a jump start on the holiday season, introducing its second annual Halloween collection, KUSTFYR. The brand-new collection comes hot on the heels of IKEA’s newly released fall collection, HÖSTAGILLE, and just a few weeks after IKEA released its spooky new shopping bag for just $3.
On its site, IKEA calls its KUSTFYR collection “spine-tinglingly scary but supernaturally cute,” and the collection includes everything from napkins and lighting to cushions and candles. Of course, there’s already one item that’s already catching shoppers’ (and my!) attention: an adorable orange jack-o’-lantern table lamp that closely resembles an IKEA fan-favorite, the FADO.
“Creating a pumpkin lantern can be a challenge, so why not go for a LED table lamp instead?” the official product description reads. “This one only requires a wall socket to shine both day and night during the Halloween weekend.”
The KUSTFYR Led table lamp (in pumpkin) comes with an LED light bulb and features a festive jack-o-lantern face set on an orange exterior. Measuring just 7 inches wide and 7 inches tall, this tiny lamp can easily fit alongside your larger Halloween decor or add a touch of spookiness to your everyday space year-round. Better yet, it only costs $17.99.
IKEA devotees might notice that the lamp also bears more than a passing resemblance to the brand’s best-selling FADO lamp, another globe-shaped LED lamp that offers cozy mood lighting. The FADO is slightly more expensive at $32 and slightly larger, measuring 10 inches wide and 9 inches tall. Imagine how cute these two lamps would look sitting side by side during the spookiest season of the year?!
If early feedback is any indication, shoppers are thrilled about this spooky new lighting find. Though it was just released, the KUSTFYR LED table lamp already boasts a star rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 12 reviews.
“This light is so cool!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It adds a spooky orange glow to the room for Halloween, and the face is spooky and not scary. It lights up a space well and will be great for many Halloweens to come.”
You can shop the whole IKEA KUSTFYR collection online and in stores now.
Buy: KUSTFYR Led table lamp, $17.99