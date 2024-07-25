IKEA Just Dropped Its Halloween Collection, and You’ll Want 2 of Everything

If you ask me, it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, especially when that holiday is Halloween. IKEA seems to agree, because the beloved Swedish furniture retailer has gotten a jump start on the holiday season, introducing its second annual Halloween collection, KUSTFYR. The brand-new collection comes hot on the heels of IKEA’s newly released fall collection, HÖSTAGILLE, and just a few weeks after IKEA released its spooky new shopping bag for just $3.