I Just Discovered This New IKEA Storage Find in the Most Unexpected Section
IKEA and storage are practically synonymous, whether it’s the cult-favorite BILLY bookcase or one of their custom closet solutions. I’d argue, though, that the brand particularly shines in the dresser department. You may even own some of its bedroom MVPs, like the six-drawer MALM dresser or classic GULLABERG chest. But I just discovered a compact, cute new style that’s absolutely perfect for small spaces — and it’s from the kids’ section.
IKEA’s new GODISHUS chest may be too small to function as a real grown-up dresser (I’d need at least double the drawers for my T-shirts alone), but it has strong potential as a standalone storage piece for virtually any room. At just 23 5/8” tall and wide, and just 16 7/8” deep, it takes up minimal space while allowing you to store office supplies, crafting tools, or nightstand essentials within its three drawers.
I love that this piece feels easily DIY-able, too, thanks to the simple silhouette and finish — a rich wood stain would instantly lend a modern, expensive-looking aesthetic (you’d have to sand and prime it first, of course, as it’s particleboard and melamine). And can we talk about the knobs? The oversized rounded designs look so cute on their own, but they’d also pop nicely against the white frame painted in a bold red or cobalt blue.
Because it’s designed for children, this dresser has a fairly low profile, but it’s an ideal height for a bedside table or even storage-filled living room side table. An added fun perk? Each GODISHUS dresser comes with (adult-friendly!) drawer labels that you can write on with chalk.
One reviewer from Sweden, who described this piece as the “perfect size,” wrote that “we needed small storage and with other knobs it works great even outside the kids’ room.” Another based in Portugal added, “I bought it to use as a nightstand; it has a lot of storage space.”
However you style this versatile, compact storage table — from the bedroom to the playroom — the GODISHUS chest seamlessly blends in with any decor style as is, as well as with a fresh coat of paint or molding added to the drawers. Consider this your sign to never skip the children’s section when shopping — especially at IKEA!