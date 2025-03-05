I Just Discovered This New IKEA Storage Find in the Most Unexpected Section

One reviewer from Sweden, who described this piece as the “perfect size,” wrote that “we needed small storage and with other knobs it works great even outside the kids’ room.” Another based in Portugal added, “I bought it to use as a nightstand; it has a lot of storage space.”



However you style this versatile, compact storage table — from the bedroom to the playroom — the GODISHUS chest seamlessly blends in with any decor style as is, as well as with a fresh coat of paint or molding added to the drawers. Consider this your sign to never skip the children’s section when shopping — especially at IKEA!