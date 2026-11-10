I’m Putting an IKEA Knife Rack on My Bathroom Wall (It’s Smart Storage!)
My bathroom is full of secrets (by which I mean, there are a lot of smaller items tucked away in drawers that I always forget about). For example: I allegedly own a set of metal manicure tools, but because it’s in a little container that’s inside a large drawer below my sink I rarely remember it’s there.
Normally, I can remedy this by making sure my smaller items are visible on shelves and whatnot — but that’s harder in the bathroom, where there’s not much counter space and water droplets lurk around every corner. But if there was a magnetic knife rack (like this one from IKEA I’ve been eyeing) on my bathroom wall, I’d never forget about that manicure set again.
Why You Should Put a Knife Rack on the Bathroom Wall
I have a knife rack in my kitchen, but the first time I’d seen one in the bathroom was in an Instagram video by Maxime Perron, a Quebec-based artist and content creator. Tweezers, eyelash curlers, nail clippers, scissors, and even bobby pins grace the slender, magnetized rectangle mounted to the bathroom wall. Sure, it’s a bit of an odd sight to have all these sharp, angular metal implements on display (it’s giving a medieval aesthetic, but in a chic way), but having all your small tools visible and easily accessible sounds extremely useful.
Perron is a visual artist, and has a second knife rack in another room for tools like X-ACTO knives and paint scrapers, which makes me think it would be good to have in a garage or gardening shed, too.
The HULTARP magnetic knife rack from IKEA ($18) is a sleek, simple way to store all the small metal objects hiding around your bathroom and beyond. Measuring 15 inches long and just 1.5 inches wide, the all-black rectangular strip is spacious but understated.
“Magnets are really strong, and holds way more knives than you would think. It looks great and price is right! Should have bought long ago,” reviewer Jesse writes about the HULTARP. One reviewer says they can store seven knives on one strip, while another plans to use it as a spice rack. It seems that magnets never go out of style.